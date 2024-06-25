KATH: Cancer patients stranded as Oncology department staff embark on strike

Cancer patients who sought treatment at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi were left stranded yesterday as staff at the facility's Oncology department embarked on strike.

Dozens of patients, including children, were seen waiting in vain for medical attention as there were no doctors to attend to them.

The strike has left many patients and their families worried and frustrated.

The staff at the Oncology department are protesting the breakdown of a critical radiotherapy machine, which they claim has hindered their ability to provide effective treatment to patients.

The patients, who are already vulnerable and in need of urgent medical attention, in an interview with this reporter called on the hospital management and the government to take swift action to address the concerns of the striking staff and ensure that the doctors return to work.

"We are dying, and we need help," said one patient, who was in tears. "We appeal to the government to come to our aid and resolve this issue quickly."

The hospital management has appealed to the staff to return to work while efforts are made to address their concerns.