ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

BECE: We're 90% through with preparations despite gov't's GH₵90 million debt — WAEC PRO

Education BECE: We're 90% through with preparations despite gov't's GH₵90 million debt — WAEC PRO
TUE, 25 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has assured that this year's Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) will proceed as scheduled despite financial challenges.

In an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, WAEC’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) John Kapi revealed that the council is about 90 percent through with preparations for the exams.

He expressed confidence that the BECE would be conducted as planned.

"We have done the preparations... We can indeed do it. The printing and stationery are all ready," Kapi stated.

WAEC expects the government to pay over GH₵90 million needed to conduct the exams.

To date, WAEC has received only GH₵2.3 million out of the GH₵95.83 million required, which they assert is insufficient for organizing the exams set to begin on Monday, July 8, and end on July 15.

The examining body is demanding at least 50 percent of the total amount to ensure the smooth commencement of the exams.

Background
Few days ago, there were controversies over monies released by government. WAEC stated that it has only received GH¢47 million from the government for the conduct of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This was after Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, had previously informed Parliament that the Finance Ministry had released GH¢80 million to WAEC for the BECE.

This disclosure followed concerns raised by Yusif Sulemana, the Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, regarding the government’s outstanding debt to WAEC.

Initially, WAEC had only received GH₵2.3 million of the GH₵95.83 million. This led the council to request at least 50% of the total amount to conduct the examination and additional funds to process and release the results.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

My criticism of government isn't about favouring any political party — Franklin Cudjoe My criticism of government isn't about favouring any political party — Franklin ...

24 minutes ago

Vice President Dr. Bawumia, NPP presidential candidate Bawumia running mate: His chosen candidate conflicts with the party’s choice — A...

26 minutes ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia running mate: Your delay in appointing your candidate tells you’re indec...

34 minutes ago

Koku Anyidoho [left] and John Mahama It’s clear Mahama has refused to respect NDC — Koku Anyidoho ‘upset’ with positi...

2 hours ago

Scrape BECE if there’s no funds to organise it — Prof. Joseph Osafo Scrape BECE if there’s no funds to organise it — Prof. Joseph Osafo

2 hours ago

KATH: Cancer patients stranded as Oncology department staff embark on strike KATH: Cancer patients stranded as Oncology department staff embark on strike

2 hours ago

BECE: We're 90% through with preparations despite gov't's GH₵90 million debt — WAEC PRO BECE: We're 90% through with preparations despite gov't's GH₵90 million debt — W...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah demands arrest, prosecution of NDC members over alleged assault on TESCON member Richard Ahiagbah demands arrest, prosecution of NDC members over alleged assault...

3 hours ago

Oncology Doctors' strike premature — KATH Management Oncology Doctors' strike premature — KATH Management

3 hours ago

Lawyers for Ablakwa object to new panel in contempt case brought by Rev. Kusi Boateng Lawyers for Ablakwa object to new panel in contempt case brought by Rev. Kusi Bo...

Just in....
body-container-line