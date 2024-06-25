The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has assured that this year's Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) will proceed as scheduled despite financial challenges.

In an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, WAEC’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) John Kapi revealed that the council is about 90 percent through with preparations for the exams.

He expressed confidence that the BECE would be conducted as planned.

"We have done the preparations... We can indeed do it. The printing and stationery are all ready," Kapi stated.

WAEC expects the government to pay over GH₵90 million needed to conduct the exams.

To date, WAEC has received only GH₵2.3 million out of the GH₵95.83 million required, which they assert is insufficient for organizing the exams set to begin on Monday, July 8, and end on July 15.

The examining body is demanding at least 50 percent of the total amount to ensure the smooth commencement of the exams.

Background

Few days ago, there were controversies over monies released by government. WAEC stated that it has only received GH¢47 million from the government for the conduct of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This was after Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip, had previously informed Parliament that the Finance Ministry had released GH¢80 million to WAEC for the BECE.

This disclosure followed concerns raised by Yusif Sulemana, the Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, regarding the government’s outstanding debt to WAEC.

Initially, WAEC had only received GH₵2.3 million of the GH₵95.83 million. This led the council to request at least 50% of the total amount to conduct the examination and additional funds to process and release the results.