Local government Minister Martin Agyei Korsah tours Ashanti Region

The Minister for Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, Hon. Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah has embarked on a two-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

The tour, which began on Monday June 24, 2024, aims to assess the progress of various development projects under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program.

Addressing the media after the tour, the Minister said he wanted to interact with local authorities, traditional leaders, and community members to have firsthand information about fieldwork

Areas Visited

The Minister as part of the tour visited the Obuasi and the Kwabre East municipal assemblies.

At Kwabre East Municipality, the Minister visited ongoing road projects and a market project which is expected to provide hundreds of stalls for traders.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress of work in the Kwabre East Municipality and encouraged the contractors to work within the specified time.

The minister however called out on contractors working on projects in the Obuasi Municipality.

The ongoing works on the Obuasi Children's Park was only one percent complete despite government making funds available for over six months.

Hon Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah warned that he would be forced to terminate such contracts and urged the contractors to speed up work to avoid any problems

Meetings with stakeholders

The Minister also held meetings with local government workers at the various assemblies to discuss challenges and opportunities for growth and development.

He emphasized the government's commitment to decentralization and local development, saying, "We are dedicated to empowering local authorities to drive development and improve the lives of citizens."

The tour is expected to strengthen the government's efforts to promote local economic growth, improve service delivery, and enhance community engagement.

For his part, the Municipal Chief Executive for Kwabre East Hon Opoku Agyeman commended the Minister for his visit

He assured the minister of his commitment to ensuring that the projects are completed on schedule.

About Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program

The Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program is part of the Ghanaian Government’s broader urban development and decentralization program.

The program aims to strengthen local systems and focus on municipal assemblies by providing them incentives to improve their performance as city managers.

The World Bank has approved an additional financing of $145 million International Development Association (IDA) credit for the program.

The financing will allow the country to scale up and improve urban services to two million people in 35 secondary cities.