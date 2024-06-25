Oncology Doctors' strike premature — KATH Management

The Management of Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has described the industrial action by doctors at the Oncology Department as premature and unnecessary.

The doctors embarked on an indefinite strike on Monday, June 24, 2024, citing the hospital's failure to repair or replace a broken radiotherapy machine.

However, the Deputy Medical Director at KATH, Dr. Yaw Opare Larbi, has revealed that the management has done everything possible to procure the necessary parts for the repairs.

In an interview with this reporter, Dr. Larbi explained that the machine's manufacturer is based in the United States, and the process of obtaining replacement parts is complex and time-consuming.

"We have gone through all the necessary procedures, and it's now with our local banks to deal with the banks from the country we are getting the equipment from, including issuing a letter of credit," Dr. Larbi said. "We have done all this in a bid to procure new equipment to retool the department, which is expected to arrive soon."

Dr. Larbi expressed surprise that the leadership of the Oncology Department was aware of the efforts being made to address the issue but still went ahead with the strike.

He assured that the management will not relent in their efforts to create a conducive working environment for effective healthcare delivery.

The strike has left dozens of cancer patients who reported to the facility for treatment stranded.

The management has called on the doctors to resume work and continue negotiations.