President Akufo-Addo appoints former CDS as High Commissioner to Nigeria

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed former Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Amoama is among nine individuals who received their credentials, marking a significant development in Ghana’s diplomatic corps.

During a ceremony at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo presented credentials to the newly appointed diplomats, including Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh and seven others.

The President expressed his gratitude for Amoama and Andoh's outstanding service to Ghana’s military, praising their leadership, dedication, and contributions to the country’s security and development.

“Their meritorious service has been instrumental in safeguarding the sovereignty and stability of our nation, and maintaining the integrity of our armed forces,” he said.

The nine newly appointed diplomats, consisting of three High Commissioners, five Ambassadors, and one Ambassador-at-Large, Nana Asante Bediatuo, have been charged with the vital responsibility of representing Ghana’s interests abroad.

They will serve as the country’s official representatives in various nations and international organisations, fostering diplomatic relations, promoting economic cooperation, and enhancing Ghana’s global presence.

The rest include Mrs Francisca Ashietey-Oduntun, High Commissioner-designate to South Africa; Mr Ernest Yaw Amporful, High Commissioner-designate to Rwanda; Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, Ambassador-designate to Türkiye; Mr Henry Tachie-Menson, Ambassador-designate to Belgium and the EU; Mrs Charity Gbedawo, Ambassador-designate to Morocco; Ms Abigail Naa Adzoko Kwashi, Ambassador-designate to Norway; Dr Robert Afriyie, Ambassador-designate to Ethiopia and the African Union; and Nana Bediatuo Asante, Ambassador-at-Large.

President Akufo-Addo charged the new envoys to promote Ghana’s image and interests abroad.

He emphasised the critical role these diplomats will play in advancing Ghana’s interests and enhancing its international reputation.

“Your primary responsibility is to promote the image of Ghana as a stable, peaceful, and forward-looking country,” he stated.

“This entails engaging with your host nations to foster strong bilateral relationships, attract investments, and advocate for the interests of Ghana.”

The President highlighted the importance of strengthening diplomatic ties and fostering international cooperation, particularly in light of the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He underscored the need for Ghana to build robust relationships with other nations to navigate these challenges effectively.

“High Commissioners-designate and Ambassadors-designate, your postings have come at a particularly critical juncture not only in global affairs but also in the journey of our nation's development,” President Akufo-Addo noted.

“The world is gradually emerging from the shadows of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left a profound impact on all facets of life.”

President Akufo-Addo urged the new envoys to familiarize themselves with the Ghana CARES ‘Obaatampa’ Programme, which outlines the roadmap for revitalizing the Ghanaian economy. This ambitious programme focuses on supporting commercial farming, building the light manufacturing sector, developing engineering and ICT industries, fast-tracking digitalization, and creating jobs for young people.

The President also stressed the importance of engaging actively with Ghanaian communities abroad and leveraging their potential to contribute to the country’s development. “Our diaspora is a vital component of the Ghanaian fabric, contributing considerably to our economy and cultural heritage,” he said.

“By developing a strong bond with them, you will not only provide them with a sense of belonging but also harness their potential to contribute to Ghana’s development.”

In addition to promoting Ghana’s economic agenda, the new envoys have been tasked with addressing global issues such as armed conflicts, terrorism, climate change, and illicit financial flows. President Akufo-Addo emphasized the need for international cooperation to tackle these challenges effectively.

“Part of your responsibilities, at the multilateral level, is to work with the governments of your accreditation to assist in the prosecution of our common agenda in the fight against the scourge of armed conflicts, terrorism and violent extremism, the threats of climate change, and the illicit outflow of funds from Africa,” the President stated.

“In executing your duties, it is imperative that you cultivate and maintain cordial working relationships with the professional Foreign Service officers who will be your colleagues in the high commissions and embassies,” he said.

-citinewsroom