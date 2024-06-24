MTN Ghana to phase out scratch cards June 30

LISTEN

MTN Ghana wishes to remind its cherished customers and trade partners that its scratch cards which were last distributed in the market in 2020 are being totally phased out effective 30th June 2024.

MTN wishes to assure customers who may still have unused MTN scratch cards to redeem the value of their scratch cards via Credit transfer (EVD) at any MTN Customer Experience Centre after 1st July 2024.

The phasing out of the scratch card is part of MTN’s commitment to a clean environment and the commitment to adopting a more digital approach in its airtime distribution. It is also in line with MTN’s strategy to lead digital solutions in Ghana. The decision also aligns with the Government of Ghana’s digitalisation agenda.

Since 2020, MTN's airtime has been purchased mainly from existing digital channels, including MoMo, Ayoba, and the myMTN app. As part of the company's commitment to sustainable practices, customers enjoy a 50% bonus on all recharges done via Mobile Money.

Source: MTN Ghana