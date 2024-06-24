President Akufo-Addo appoints Asante Bediatuo as Ambassador-at-Large

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed his Executive Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, as an Ambassador-at-Large.

Nana Bediatuo Asante, who has served as the President’s Executive Secretary since 2017, received his new appointment during a ceremony held at the Jubilee House. At this event, President Akufo-Addo also presented credentials to nine newly appointed diplomats, urging them to actively promote Ghana’s image and interests abroad.

The group of appointees includes three High Commissioners and five Ambassadors, all entrusted with the critical task of representing Ghana in various countries and international organizations.

The newly appointed envoys include Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, High Commissioner-designate to Nigeria; Mrs. Francisca Ashietey-Oduntun, High Commissioner-designate to South Africa; Mr Ernest Yaw Amporful, High Commissioner-designate to Rwanda; Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, Ambassador-designate to Türkiye; Mr Henry Tachie-Menson, Ambassador-designate to Belgium and the EU; Mrs Charity Gbedawo, Ambassador-designate to Morocco; Ms Abigail Naa Adzoko Kwashi, Ambassador-designate to Norway; Dr Robert Afriyie, Ambassador-designate to Ethiopia and the African Union; and Nana Bediatuo Asante, Ambassador-at-Large.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the critical role these diplomats will play in advancing Ghana’s interests and enhancing its international reputation. “Your primary responsibility is to promote the image of Ghana as a stable, peaceful, and forward-looking country,” he stated.

“This entails engaging with your host nations to foster strong bilateral relationships, attract investments, and advocate for the interests of Ghana.”

The President highlighted the importance of strengthening diplomatic ties and fostering international cooperation, particularly in light of the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He underscored the need for Ghana to build robust relationships with other nations to navigate these challenges effectively.

“High Commissioners-designate and Ambassadors-designate, your postings have come at a particularly critical juncture not only in global affairs but also in the journey of our nation's development,” President Akufo-Addo noted. “The world is gradually emerging from the shadows of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left a profound impact on all facets of life.”

The President also stressed the importance of engaging actively with Ghanaian communities abroad and leveraging their potential to contribute to the country’s development. “Our diaspora is a vital component of the Ghanaian fabric, contributing considerably to our economy and cultural heritage,” he said.

“By developing a strong bond with them, you will not only provide them with a sense of belonging but also harness their potential to contribute to Ghana’s development.”

In addition to promoting Ghana’s economic agenda, the new envoys have been tasked with addressing global issues such as armed conflicts, terrorism, climate change, and illicit financial flows. President Akufo-Addo emphasized the need for international cooperation to tackle these challenges effectively.

“Part of your responsibilities, at the multilateral level, is to work with the governments of your accreditation to assist in the prosecution of our common agenda in the fight against the scourge of armed conflicts, terrorism and violent extremism, the threats of climate change, and the illicit outflow of funds from Africa,” the President stated.

As the new envoys embark on their missions, they carry the hopes and aspirations of the Ghanaian people. Their success in representing Ghana on the global stage will significantly influence the nation’s international reputation and contribute to its development.

The President concluded his address with a call for integrity and professionalism, urging the diplomats to carry out their duties with dedication and to enhance Ghana’s reputation internationally. “In executing your duties, it is imperative that you cultivate and maintain cordial working relationships with the professional Foreign Service officers who will be your colleagues in the high commissions and embassies,” he said.

“Their support and collaboration will be essential in achieving your objectives and ensuring the success of your missions.” The ceremony marks a significant step in Ghana’s diplomatic efforts, reflecting the nation’s commitment to global engagement and cooperation. The new envoys are expected to play a crucial role in promoting Ghana’s interests and contributing to its development on the international stage.