It's now more dangerous to give your money to the gov't than a private individual – Isaac Adongo

MON, 24 JUN 2024
Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Isaac Adongo has opined that it is dangerous for anyone to trust the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government with their money.

Speaking to Joy FM, the Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament argued that the NPP government is always happy to pile up debts but is unwilling to service its debt.

“The NPP administration is just piling up debts and pushing payments to a future government.

“A man of straw has nothing to celebrate. A bankrupt person is not something worth celebrating.

“Government debts are no longer risk-free. Today it is even more dangerous to give your money to the government than a private individual,” Isaac Adongo shared.

Speaking on the government’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament said the entire deal has not been approved by Parliament.

“The whole IMF programme should have come to parliament by now but I don't know why they didn’t. We are receiving money when parliament has not approved the deal,” Mr. Adongo indicated.

He said unlike the ruling NPP, the next NDC government will consistently service and work to grow the Ghanaian economy.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

