Legon Lecturers and professionals recommend Ken Agyapong as running mate

A group identified as 'Legon Lecturers and Professionals For Ken' (LLPK) has endorsed Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, as the ideal running mate for NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

After thorough deliberations on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) prospects in the upcoming December 7 elections, the group unanimously agreed on Agyapong’s candidacy, citing his exceptional leadership qualities and dedication to the party’s success

With only six months to go for the December 7 elections, the group emphasises the need for a candidate with strong recognition and marketability within the NPP.

They point out that Kennedy Agyapong’s extensive nationwide tours during the 2023 presidential primaries have established him as a highly visible and familiar figure, making him an ideal candidate for the party to rally behind and effectively promote in the upcoming polls

The group in a statement dated June 24, said, “Hon. Ken Agyapong’s ideas, which garnered substantial support during the party’s primaries, combined with Dr. Bawumia’s vision, offer a promising direction for Ghana amid current global financial challenges.

“Pairing Hon. Ken with Dr. Bawumia could help address regional concerns, particularly in maintaining peace and stability in the Bawku enclave of northern Ghana. His leadership on the Police Council would enhance security measures and peacebuilding efforts.”

PRESS RELEASE (JUNE 24, 2024)

At its recent emergency meeting on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the University of Ghana campus, the Legon Lecturers and Professionals For Ken (LLPK) strongly recommended Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong as the running mate to Dr. Bawumia. LLPK arrived at this decision after extensive discussions on the NPP’s chances to secure another term in the December 7 polls. Their opinion is grounded on the following conclusions:

1. With approximately six months remaining until the December 7 polls, the NPP needs a candidate who can be effectively promoted. Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong’s extensive nationwide tours during the 2023 presidential primaries make him easily recognizable and marketable within the NPP.

2. Many NPP supporters are currently demoralized, with some defecting to other parties like the NDC. A significant portion of Ghanaian voters remain undecided. Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong has the ability to energize and mobilize these disheartened supporters, galvanizing them to support the NPP in the upcoming elections.

3. Unemployment among youth is a critical issue in Ghana, likely to be a central campaign theme. Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong has a proven track record of creating over 7,000 jobs in the country. His inclusion on the Bawumia ticket could attract the support of unemployed youth and those yet to graduate, bolstering the NPP’s electoral prospects.

4. Hon. Ken is known for his tough yet approachable personality. He has a strong grassroots connection and business acumen that resonates well with the middle class.

5. The combination of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s expertise in economics and digitalization with Hon. Ken Agyapong’s experience in grassroots mobilization, entrepreneurship, and business would enhance their ability to lead and potentially secure a victory.

6. As Vice President and Chairman of the Economic Management Team in the next NPP government, Hon. Ken would leverage his entrepreneurial experience to contribute significantly to economic policies.

7. Hon. Ken Agyapong’s ideas, which garnered substantial support during the party’s primaries, combined with Dr. Bawumia’s vision, offer a promising direction for Ghana amid current global financial challenges.

8. Pairing Hon. Ken with Dr. Bawumia could help address regional concerns, particularly in maintaining peace and stability in the Bawku enclave of northern Ghana. His leadership on the Police Council would enhance security measures and peacebuilding efforts.

9. Effective communication has been a challenge for the NPP government. Hon. Ken Agyapong is widely recognized as a compelling communicator, capable of effectively conveying messages to voters through platforms like Net 2 TV and Oman FM, which would be valuable assets to the party’s campaign.

Based on these compelling reasons, the Legon Lecturers and Professionals For Ken advocate strongly for the Bawumia-Ken ticket.

Chairman: Dr. Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya (0244564042)

Secretary: Arc. Kwame Ofori (0244414139

