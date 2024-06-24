Have We Sold Our Birthright To These Greedy Politician?

LISTEN

It is sickening how these greedy people that begged us to try them would treat us with disrespect and behave as if they are the custodian of this country called Ghana and feel entitled to everything and anything in this country.

We the citizens went to sleep after handing over power to a group of people we don't know their capabilities of performance and we unconsciously expected them to deliver Ghana from the economic quagmire we were confronted with. Unfortunately by the time we woke up from the slumber almost everything handed over to the government have been appropriated by the people we trusted to serve us.

Now that we've woken up from the deep slumber and asking questions, instead of answering the questions, they have the temerity to intimidate and talked down on their employers with impunity.

Strangely the Chiefs, the acclaimed traditional custodian of the land. Their authority is respected by the political actors only during election years where the political class humbles themselves and respect each and everyone and performs all the necessary rituals required before having audience with the chiefs. Unfortunately the moment a government is elected, most of the Chiefs abdicate their authority to the politicians allegedly for favour.

The next group of people that betrayed the trust of the people are the so called men and women of God.The conduct of most of these church leaders corroborate a lyric in one of Late Bob Marley songs " My father's house of worship have been turned into a den of thieves, and stealing in the name of the Lord."

There are a lot of Men of God who are very genuine and doing the work of God according to the dictates of the gospel, but others have turned the church into a theatre of deception and lies, leading their flocks to be docile and gullible which have created a fertile ground for the political class to exploit.

It is sad the political elites have succeeded in destroying the educational system in Ghana for their selfish agenda and feel comfortable having half-baked human capital and gracefully import foreigners to execute jobs that is not beyond the capacity of Ghanaians if the ruling elites have the citizenry at heart.

These political class are trickster and purely nation wreckers and posterity must deal with them appropriately.

We have qualified Professionals and Academicians in Ghana and they have let their nation down by sitting aloof while the country is being destroyed by these self seeking political actors.

Most pathetic actions by some of these professionals and academicians, is to be sycophantic and loud praise singers of government, where by they may be identified and considered for political appointments, hence the greedy ones shamelessly support useless government policies.

It might be true most Ghanaians have short memory, and this should not encourage the people we entrusted with authority to abuse that trust we gave them. The harm done to this country is very frightening and if care is not taken we might slipped from the precipice to a lawless state.

It appears strange how could we easily forget what happened during June 4th.79 and 31st December 81, we can forgive the young people in positions of trust who are busily milking the state dry. It is possible they didn't see what happened during those dangerous periods, but might read about events of that time, and it is expected their older compatriots who saw that scary moments to advise the younger appointees to refrained from corrupt practices, rather they are the worse culprits.

The time is here we make it clear to these deceptive characters that we have not sold our birthright to them for treating the citizens with this doses of disrespect as the reward for giving them power and authority,

Let our voices be loud and clear to the ruling elites that the era of blind loyalty to an individual or a political party is over and we must demonstrate that by withdrawing our support to any political party now or future that shall mismanaged the power or authority the state of Ghana hands over to them.

Mike Kalley

Sociopolitical Analyst.