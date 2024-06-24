Kasoa ritual murder: Court orders 18-year-old into Nsawam Medium Security Prisons’ custody

An Accra High Court has ordered that one of the accused persons in the Kasoa teenager's murder trial be sent to the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons following allegations of misconduct.

The 18-year-old, second accused person, is alleged to have misconducted himself at the Osu Police Station where he was being kept lawfully.

The court order came following a request made by Senior State Attorney Nana Adoma Osei, to the court that the 18-year-old accused person should be sent to Nsawam.

The Senior State Attorney did not mention the kind of misconduct the accused person has been exhibiting.

Defence counsel for the accused informed the court he was not privy to the information of the prosecution and prayed the court that his client remained at Osu Police Cells.

The case investigator intimated to the court that the 18-year-old accused person was involved in fights at the cells hence the Police had been sending him to various police cells within the Accra metropolis.

According to the accused person, the allegations were untrue.

The court after listening to the various prayers from the state and defense counsel, issued a trial warrant for the 18-year-old accused person to be sent to Nsawam Medium Prisons.

The court is expected to sum up, pending the verdict of the seven-member jury.

However, the jurors are on strike following the non-payment of their allowances.

The matter has been adjourned to July 8, 2024.

The 18-year-old accused and his accomplice, a minor, have been accused of killing 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah at Kasoa for rituals.

The two teenagers are facing charges of conspiracy and murder.

