Silicon Valley Innovation Center, West Africa Center for Innovations and Entrepreneurship sign MoU to address unemployment rate in West Africa

Silicon Valley Innovation Center, a United States-based company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the West Africa Center for Innovations and Entrepreneurship to improve education and foster a sustainable, vibrant ecosystem in West Africa.

This initiative aims to tackle the region's high unemployment rate, which poses a significant security threat.

Addressing the media after the engagement, Professor Vlas Lezin, Chief Operating Officer of the Silicon Valley Innovation Center, explained that the purpose of the agreement is to connect with the youth through the West Africa Center for Innovations and Entrepreneurship. "We aim to enhance our network and offer educational growth opportunities to West African countries," he stated.

"The main goal of the agreement is to leverage the strengths of both organizations to provide training and opportunities for business leaders, government workers, and investors. This includes creating specialized learning programs for African clients, focusing on digital technology, the oil and gas industry, and entrepreneurship. The agreement will also facilitate meetings with major tech companies, startups, and investors, setting the stage for future cooperation and detailed projects," he added.

Mr. Fuseini Yakubu, Chief Director of the West Africa Center for Innovations and Entrepreneurship, emphasized the importance of the partnership. "This will give new startups in West Africa the chance to be mentored and trained by top executives from big tech companies like Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft, as well as from the oil and gas industry and Silicon Valley investors," he said.

He continued, "Our goal is to build a strong and lasting business environment in West Africa to tackle the high unemployment rate, which is a major problem. Partnering with Silicon Valley can help us find solutions to these challenges."