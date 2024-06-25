‘Wise’ Akufo-Addo dodges repercussions of Anti-LGBTQA+ bill, and suffocating national debt for the next government

There is every indication that President Akufo-Addo is acting ‘wise’ by dodging consequences of the passage of the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill of 2021, also referred to as Anti-LGBTQA+ bill now as well as reckless spending and borrowing by his regime to the next elected government in 2025. Let us look at the 2 issues stated above further.

First, the issue of LGBTQA+ borders on rights of minority groups in society particularly in the West but frown upon by majority of African societies since it is perceived alien to African culture. It was not surprising to see majority of Ghanaians including religious and traditional leaders supporting the passed Anti-LGBTQA+ bill awaiting Presidential accent to it.

When President Akufo-Addo was interviewed on Al Jazeera TV on this matter, he categorically said that it was bound to happen in Ghana’ but it would need ‘social engineering’ for it to happen.

Fast forward, when the Anti-LGBTQA+ bill was unanimously passed on 28 February 2024 by the current 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic, there were economic threats from the West, concerned individuals within and outside of Ghana, leading to the passed bill to be injuncted in court.

Although nothing stopped President Akufo-Addo constitutionally from giving his opinion on whether to assent to the bill or not, he wants the Supreme Court to give a ruling on the injunction application before he expresses his view on whether to sign it or not. Ironically, when it came the passage of the controversial E-levy, the President did the contrary.

The Secretary to the President went ahead and wrote to the Speaker of Parliament to ‘cease and desist’ from transmitting the modified Anti-LGBTQA+ bill to the Presidency. This caused an uproar between the Presidency and Parliament. This is a clear attempt of the Presidency to put an ice on the passed bill till the expiration of his tenure in just 6 months.

Second, this Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led regime came to meet the national debt covering 4 former President of the 4th Republic and increased it from GHS122 billion to GHS658.6 billion just within 8 years and this figure is expected to increase further, with little developmental projects to show for the astronomical borrowing.

Despite the IMF $3 billion bailout, all macroeconomic indicators such as exchange rate, inflation rate, Interbank policy rate, Debt to GDP, etc. coupled with high cost of living are getting worse over time.

This is a demonstration of irresponsibility, and insensitivity on the part of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led regime to engage in ‘carry forward’ to escape the consequences of Anti-LGBTQA+ bill, and unbridled national debt accumulation coupled with high cost of living in Ghana.

Instead of Ghanaians voicing out loudly about the appalling performance of the Akufo-Addo’s government to minimise the mismanagement going on, there is this attitude of ‘wait and see what happens'.

The ‘wise’ Akufo-Addo appears to have given up on leaving behind a positive legacy and simply pushing the controversial Anti-LGBTQA+ bill and ‘outlier’ national debt to the next government after the 2024 general elections to be saddled with any consequences associated with his indecision on the passed bill and insatiable borrowing. This is highly unfortunate.