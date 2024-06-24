Nigeria-free Cervical Cancer Vaccination Project commended by CDA Consult

LISTEN

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), has applauded the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for its bold initiative to vaccinate approximately 7.7 million girls against cervical cancer.

This ambitious project, according to Nigerian Health Officials aims to protect young girls from the devastating effects of cervical cancer and sets a precedent for other countries to follow.

“Nigeria's commitment to tackling cervical cancer, a disease that claims thousands of lives annually, is a significant step forward in the quest for improved public health.

“The vaccination drive, targeting girls aged 9–14 years, will play a crucial role in reducing the burden of cervical cancer in the country,” Mr. Ameyibor stated during interaction with journalists in Accra.

CDA Consult, a development communication advocacy non-governmental organization, has been at the forefront of promoting awareness and action against cervical cancer in Ghana and beyond.

CDA Consult while commending Nigeria's efforts, urges other countries to emulate this exemplary approach.

Mr Ameyibor emphasized the importance of collective action in combating cervical cancer.

"Nigeria's progressive step in vaccinating millions of girls against cervical cancer is a testament to the power of commitment and collaboration. We must continue to work together to ensure that no woman or girl dies from a preventable disease like cervical cancer," Mr Ameyibor stated.

CDA Consult calls on governments, stakeholders, and individuals to join forces in the fight against cervical cancer, a disease that disproportionately affects women in developing countries, and reiterates its dedication to supporting initiatives that prioritize women's health and well-being.

With Nigeria leading the way, CDA Consult is optimistic that more countries will follow suit, and together, we can create a future where cervical cancer is a relic of the past.

Health officials in Nigeria have announced the vaccination of seven million girls across the country against cervical cancer, a common disease among young women in the country

The two-week vaccination programme is a major step towards the protection of girls and women against the life-threatening disease, according to the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, a global health partnership collaborating with Nigeria’s Ministry of Health, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"It's a major breakthrough in girls’ health in Nigeria. In just two weeks, an impressive 7 million girls have been vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV)," said Sania Nishtar, the chief executive officer of the vaccine alliance.

HPV is a common infection spread through sex. High-risk forms of the virus can progress to cervical cancer.

In October 2023, Nigeria introduced the first phase of the HPV vaccine into its routine immunization exercise to combat cervical cancer, which is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women.

Nigeria's Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate said at the launch of the first phase of the vaccination in October 2023 that the vaccine targets girls between the ages of nine and 14.

The WHO describes cervical cancer as the second most frequent cancer among women in Nigeria.