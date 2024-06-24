ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Politics

24hour economy will herald economic change of Ghana — Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor

  Mon, 24 Jun 2024
Dr. Peter Boamah OtokunorDr. Peter Boamah Otokunor
LISTEN

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, head of Inter-Party Affairs and Civil Society Organizations (CSO) of the NDC CLOSSAG, has emphasized the transformative potential of Ghana embracing a 24-hour economy.

He made this statement during a meeting with CLOSSAG, where Dr. Otokunor outlined the profound impact the policy could have on Ghana's economic landscape.

"The 24 Hour Economy will herald Economic Change of Ghana its potential to significantly curb unemployment and drive sustainable economic growth across various sectors," he stated.

Dr. Otokunor also reiterated that President Mahama's 24-Hour Economy policy revolves around transforming Ghana into a self-sufficient and export-led economy through a three-shift work schedule. He outlined specific measures, including legislative support, tax incentives, and regulations to facilitate businesses operating 24/7. He also promised a favourable environment for companies participating in the initiative, offering reduced power tariffs during off-peak hours through the "Time Of Use Tariff" for power consumption and financial support for strategic industries.

"We must leverage key input costs such as power and raw materials," Dr. Otokunor emphasized. "By incentivizing companies through targeted policies, we can ensure that the benefits of a 24-hour economy are maximized."

In response to concerns about feasibility and implementation, Dr. Otokunor reassured stakeholders that comprehensive frameworks would be put in place to support businesses transitioning to round-the-clock operations.

The proposal has garnered support from stakeholders within CLOSSAG, who view it as a pivotal step towards positioning Ghana as a regional economic powerhouse. By optimizing labor utilization and operational efficiencies, proponents argue, Ghana can unlock its full economic potential while addressing pressing social challenges such as unemployment.

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

Ghana strikes deal with Eurobond holders on US$13bn debt restructuring   Ghana strikes deal with Eurobond holders on US$13bn debt restructuring  

47 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo, appointees from Eastern Region denting image of the region – Eastern Affairs Akufo-Addo, appointees from Eastern Region denting image of the region – Eastern...

47 minutes ago

SSNIT hotels: Ablakwa files RTI request for Rock City’s GRA tax clearance certificate SSNIT hotels: Ablakwa files RTI request for Rock City’s GRA tax clearance certif...

47 minutes ago

Govt to release GH¢1.5billion for customers of collapsed banks Govt to release GH¢1.5billion for customers of collapsed banks

47 minutes ago

NPP running mate: I've not told anybody I'm interested in any position – Ursula Owusu NPP running mate: I've not told anybody I'm interested in any position – Ursula ...

47 minutes ago

ECG transformer stolen by unknown persons at Bunso ECG transformer stolen by unknown persons at Bunso

1 hour ago

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor No policy document for 'Planting for Food and Jobs' - Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor

2 hours ago

Princess Anne, the Royal Princess UK: Princess Anne hospitalized with minor injuries and concussion — Royal Family...

2 hours ago

Stop Bawumia from boasting about ‘unnecessary’ things and address Ghana’s ‘dead economy’ — Franklin Cudjoe to Bawumia’s advisors Stop Bawumia from boasting about ‘unnecessary’ things and address Ghana’s ‘dead ...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa SSNIT within rights to divest hotels; critics must suggest alternatives — Frankl...

Just in....
body-container-line