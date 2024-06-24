No policy document for 'Planting for Food and Jobs' - Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor

Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Head of Inter-Party and CSO Relations, made a striking revelation regarding the 'Planting for Food and Jobs' initiative.

He declared that there is no policy document guiding the program, raising serious concerns about its legitimacy and implementation.

He made this revelation on an interview with Oheneba Boamah Bennie in the Gumbe Show labeling it as poorly conceived and its foundational planning by the New Patriotic Party (NPP). "There is no policy document for 'Planting for Food and Jobs policy was not a well-thought-through policy by the NPP,"

Dr. Otokunor revealed his efforts to obtain clarity from the Ministry stating, "I have personally gone to that ministry to look for the policy document several times, and there is no clear policy on 'Planting for Food and Jobs'."

His remarks suggest a troubling lack of transparency and organization within the ministry.

He further detailed that when the NPP took power, the program was included in the 2017 budget based on a $150 million grant from the Canadian Government.

This financial arrangement was formalized, when Ghana's Finance Minister, Dr. Ken Ofori-Atta, signed on behalf of the country, while the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ms. Heather Anne Cameron, signed on behalf of the Canadian government.