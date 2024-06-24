ModernGhana logo
Napo seeks wisdom, collaboration with traditional and religious leaders

  Mon, 24 Jun 2024
The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, made a significant statement with his leadership style, blending politics and tradition with religion to achieve social cohesion and inclusion.

He interacted with the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, and a delegation from the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, led by Rev. Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam.

Dr. Prempeh's visit to the traditional ruler of the Abuakwa State on Thursday, June 20, 2024, sought the revered traditional ruler's wisdom and guidance. "Osagyefo's wise and fatherly counsel has been invaluable, shaping many aspects of my personal and political life, and so this was another profound opportunity to listen to his words of wisdom," Napo wrote on his Facebook and X pages moments after the visit.

The King of the Akyem Abuakwa Kingdom, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, in welcoming the Energy Minister, lauded his humility and dedication to Ghana's development.

He praised Napo's gesture of seeking wisdom and wise counsel from traditional authorities in his work.

Earlier on that day, Dr. Prempeh, in a gesture of interfaith dialogue and collaboration, welcomed a delegation from the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana.

"The nexus between politics and religion are though distinct, the two are intertwined in their impact on society," he underscored.

He stressed the need for a just, compassionate, and inclusive society built on shared values of integrity, empathy, and service that underpin both politica l and religious leadership.

Rev. Wengam and his team prayed for Napo and offered intercessory prayers for the country's political leaders.

