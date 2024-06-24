ModernGhana logo
UK: Princess Anne hospitalized with minor injuries and concussion — Royal Family

General News Princess Anne, the Royal Princess
MON, 24 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Princess Anne, the Royal Princess

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, has been hospitalised with minor injuries and a concussion following an accident at her family home, Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

In a statement dated June 24, by the Royal Communications office, it was announced that the 73-year-old princess sustained the injuries in an incident that occurred Sunday, evening on the estate grounds.

She was subsequently admitted at Southmead Hospital in Bristol as a precaution to be observed and monitored for any complications.

The statement said: "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery."

It is understood the accident occurred while Princess Anne was at her family's home in Gatcombe Park, where she lives with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

The picturesque estate near Minchinhampton in Gloucestershire is often where the princess spends private time with family when not carrying out royal engagements.

The nature and circumstances surrounding the accident are still unclear, however the injuries, while minor, prompted doctors to recommend she be hospitalised overnight.

The Royal Family expressed their support in the statement, saying: "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

