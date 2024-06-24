ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Feature Article

A quick note to Nana Kwame Bediako (aka Cheddar) - who wants to lead Ghana but is yet to gain traction with voters

A quick note to Nana Kwame Bediako (aka Cheddar) - who wants to lead Ghana but is yet to gain traction with voters
LISTEN

Dear Cheddar,
I shall go straight to the point: According to bush telegraph sources, apparently, you are confounded, and still can't fathom thus far, why, when you are deadly earnest about wanting to help lift tens of millions nationwide out of the poverty trap, you still haven't yet gained traction with Ghanaian society's proverbial masses (who, as it happens, are actually struggling, on a daily basis, to survive an unprecedentedcost-of-living crisis fueled by price-gouging greedflation that has turned their lives upside down)? Is that fair comment, anaaaa, do you think, Cheddar, lol?

Massa, Ghana has evolved into a Kafkaesque Anansesemkrom, in which integrity has now become an endangered virtue, in a deliberately bankrupted Republic, dominated completely, today, by an incredibly cunning and super-ruthless greed-filled, state-capture rent-seeking criticism-averse big-thieves-in-high-places, focused on sending their individual net worth, to stratospheric heights, at the expense of the masses, oooo. Yoooooooo...

Thus, to be able to lead it successfully, now requires boldness that births the nous and gumption needed to commit to the cross-spectrum-collaboration required to form and lead apolitical coalitions for governments of national unity - made up of the best-in-field world-class individuals with stellar track records that will make them shine and deliver results, regardless of wherever in the planet Earth they are tasked to work. Yooooooooo...

The question there is: Who have you got in mind to select for appointment to become Cabinet Ministers in such an administration - led by you as the President of the Republic of Ghana, and Commander-in-Chief of its military? Name all of them, today, wai - not tomorrow: so that Ghanaians can evaluate and measure their mettle, before the December presidential and parliamentary elections, ooooo, Massa. Hmmm, 3y3nsem piiiii, oooo, Cheddar. Yooooooooo...

Above all, instead of whinning endlessly about faceless, unseen malevolent-mafiosi-cabals (known and unknowable, lol), conspiring to keep you off the ballot for the presidential election, focus, instead, for example, on inking deals with Elon Musk to form a public private partnership (PPP) with his Boring Company, to build and operate a hyperloop network that will transport passengers and good safely from Accra to all the 16 regional capitals in record-timeframes. Simple. Yooooooooo...

That will definitely endear you to voters across the length and breadth of the territorial landmass of our bankrupted Republic - who now want infrastructure built without recourse to hard-to-obtain taxpayer cash by incentivised private sector entrepreneurs, in lieu of being forced to add their blood, sweat and tears to the piled up debt mountain that is preventing their country from growing and moving forward economically. Yooooooooo...

Furthermore, Cheddar, please go to Japan, and all the Nordic countries, asap, please - to negotiate and deliver friendshoring agreements with their leaders: to fund emission-free off-grid clean power sector public private partnerships (PPPs), as well as belt-and-road infrastructure agreements, which will empower their best private sector infrastructure companies, to partner the best Ghanaian private sector construction companies to build, own, manage and transfer (after 35 years) built infrastructure, for our Republic. Simple. Hmmm, 3y3nsem piiiii, oooo, Cheddar. Yoooooooooo...

Finally, Cheddar, on that basis (and in light of all the above), Massa, you will definitely qualify to be voted for, by a majority of those registered to cast votes nationwide, to be selected to lead the Republic of Ghana, after January 2025, if you concretise all the aforementioned - and let that be the walk-the-talk stellar track record needed to convince Ghanaians that you can actually transform their bankrupted Republic into a paradise on earth, in which all demographics live well, and experience happiness filled contentment, if they elect you as their new President, this December. A word to the wise...

More from this author (1202)

More

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Amenfi East: Suspected thief burnt to death Amenfi East: Suspected thief burnt to death

2 hours ago

Nigerian Life Coach, Solomon Buchi Outrage about Davido’s fidelity is idiotic — Life Coach

2 hours ago

Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam [File Photo] Banking sector cleanup: Akufo-Addo directs Finance Minister to disburse GHS1.5 b...

2 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Ideally, government should not be held responsible for individual investment but...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Sale of SSNIT hotels: I will never support any gov’t entity to manage commercial...

2 hours ago

We will deal with Akufo-Addo till he’s no longer in office – Martin Kpebu We will deal with Akufo-Addo till he’s no longer in office – Martin Kpebu

2 hours ago

Bawumia must stop boasting of things that pale into insignificance compared to the economy – Franklin Cudjoe Bawumia must stop boasting of things that pale into insignificance compared to t...

2 hours ago

Stop lobbying Bawumia to be his running mate; it’s disrespectful – Ursula Owusu Stop lobbying Bawumia to be his running mate; it’s disrespectful – Ursula Owusu

3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo calls for accelerated vaccine production at global forum President Akufo-Addo calls for accelerated vaccine production at global forum

3 hours ago

Couple’s refusal to disclose HIV status increasing rate in Ghana — AIDS Commission Couple’s refusal to disclose HIV status increasing rate in Ghana — AIDS Commissi...

Just in....
body-container-line