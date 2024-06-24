ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

New terminal at Prempeh I International Airport to be operational from July 1 — GACL

Travel & Tourism New terminal at Prempeh I International Airport to be operational from July 1 — GACL
MON, 24 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The new passenger terminal building at Kumasi Airport will commence full operations from July 1, according to an announcement by Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

In a press statement issued on June 24, GACL's Managing Director said "as part of preparations to ensure a smooth transition from the old terminal to the new Terminal building, Ghana Airports Company Limited, in collaboration with stakeholders will conduct a series of subsystem simulations followed by two (2) full-scale integrated simulations of all processes and systems in the new terminal building from 25th June 2024 to 30th June 2024."

The MD added that "The objective is to ensure that all systems, equipment, and staff are fully prepared to operate efficiently and effectively and also to manage risks associated with the transfer of operations from the old terminal to the new Terminal building."

Three live test flights will be operated from the new terminal between June 28-30 to simulate real operations.

GACL has advised Africa World Airlines and Passion Air to notify passengers traveling on these dates about the trial operations from the new building.

The state-of-the-art terminal boasts several new features including the capacity to handle 800,000 passengers annually with the ability to process 200 passengers per hour.

It also has two passenger boarding bridges, four lounges including a presidential lounge, sixteen immigration booths and a modern baggage handling system.

"Ghana Airports Company Limited is committed to providing World-Class Airport Facilities and Services to position Ghana as the Preferred Aviation Hub and Leader in Airport Business in West Africa," stated the MD in the press release.

624202412855-k5grj7u2h1-img6591.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Amenfi East: Suspected thief burnt to death Amenfi East: Suspected thief burnt to death

2 hours ago

Nigerian Life Coach, Solomon Buchi Outrage about Davido’s fidelity is idiotic — Life Coach

2 hours ago

Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam [File Photo] Banking sector cleanup: Akufo-Addo directs Finance Minister to disburse GHS1.5 b...

2 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Ideally, government should not be held responsible for individual investment but...

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Sale of SSNIT hotels: I will never support any gov’t entity to manage commercial...

2 hours ago

We will deal with Akufo-Addo till he’s no longer in office – Martin Kpebu We will deal with Akufo-Addo till he’s no longer in office – Martin Kpebu

2 hours ago

Bawumia must stop boasting of things that pale into insignificance compared to the economy – Franklin Cudjoe Bawumia must stop boasting of things that pale into insignificance compared to t...

2 hours ago

Stop lobbying Bawumia to be his running mate; it’s disrespectful – Ursula Owusu Stop lobbying Bawumia to be his running mate; it’s disrespectful – Ursula Owusu

3 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo calls for accelerated vaccine production at global forum President Akufo-Addo calls for accelerated vaccine production at global forum

3 hours ago

Couple’s refusal to disclose HIV status increasing rate in Ghana — AIDS Commission Couple’s refusal to disclose HIV status increasing rate in Ghana — AIDS Commissi...

Just in....
body-container-line