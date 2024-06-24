New terminal at Prempeh I International Airport to be operational from July 1 — GACL

The new passenger terminal building at Kumasi Airport will commence full operations from July 1, according to an announcement by Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

In a press statement issued on June 24, GACL's Managing Director said "as part of preparations to ensure a smooth transition from the old terminal to the new Terminal building, Ghana Airports Company Limited, in collaboration with stakeholders will conduct a series of subsystem simulations followed by two (2) full-scale integrated simulations of all processes and systems in the new terminal building from 25th June 2024 to 30th June 2024."

The MD added that "The objective is to ensure that all systems, equipment, and staff are fully prepared to operate efficiently and effectively and also to manage risks associated with the transfer of operations from the old terminal to the new Terminal building."

Three live test flights will be operated from the new terminal between June 28-30 to simulate real operations.

GACL has advised Africa World Airlines and Passion Air to notify passengers traveling on these dates about the trial operations from the new building.

The state-of-the-art terminal boasts several new features including the capacity to handle 800,000 passengers annually with the ability to process 200 passengers per hour.

It also has two passenger boarding bridges, four lounges including a presidential lounge, sixteen immigration booths and a modern baggage handling system.

"Ghana Airports Company Limited is committed to providing World-Class Airport Facilities and Services to position Ghana as the Preferred Aviation Hub and Leader in Airport Business in West Africa," stated the MD in the press release.