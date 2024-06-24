Seek financial advice before you invest — Finance Minister tells Ghanaians

Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has urged Ghanaians to exercise caution and seek financial advice before investing their money.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in the UK over the weekend, Dr Adam addressed the issue of Ghanaians whose funds got locked up in the banking sector cleanup.

While acknowledging that the government will pay them out in instalments, he emphasized that individual investment decisions should not be the responsibility of the state.

"When people decide to invest in one bond or one instrument or another government is not consulted, it is an individual decision," Dr Adam said.

He noted that even governments can lose money in volatile markets and do not blame other countries for investment losses.

The Minister went on to say that "mistakes were made and people were not well-informed, maybe they didn't know who to consult to be advised."

However, he said the current administration cares about those who have suffered and directed another 1.5 billion cedi bailout between now and October.

Dr Adam urged Ghanaians to "seek advise of financial advisors before we decide where we invest and how much to invest."

He warned that while there are responsible banks, "in every house there is a Mensah," referring to the need to watch out for bad investment opportunities.