President Akufo-Addo calls for accelerated vaccine production at global forum

  Mon, 24 Jun 2024
President Nana Akufo-Addo, has emphasized the critical need for accelerated and sustainable vaccine production in Africa.

Speaking at the Global Forum for Vaccine Sovereignty and Innovation which was hosted by France, the African Union and Gavi, the forum serves as a pivotal platform for advancing vaccine sovereignty and fostering innovation.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the recent approval of the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA) during the Gavi Board meeting in Accra.

This initiative, spearheaded by Gavi and the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, aligns with the African Union's goal to manufacture at least 60% of the continent's vaccine doses by 2040.

Underscoring Ghana's longstanding dedication to vaccination, the President mentioned the country's high immunization coverage rates achieved through organized campaigns and routine services.

-Classfmonline

