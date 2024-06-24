I’ve passed the Veep test, promote me to President — Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has underscored his achievements, claiming to have successfully initiated and championed 33 innovative policies during his tenure under the Akufo-Addo administration.

He contrasted this with his opponent, John Mahama, asserting that Mahama, both as Vice President and President, did not initiate a single policy.

Dr. Bawumia argued that this record highlights his capability and supports his bid for the presidency in the upcoming December 7, 2024, elections.

He made these remarks at a fundraising dinner dance for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the United Kingdom, held in conjunction with the Young Executives Forum (YEF) at the Landmark London Hotel on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

The event aimed to rally financial support among NPP-UK members for Dr. Bawumia’s 2024 campaign.

He emphasized the importance of his accomplishments and urged the audience to back his presidential bid based on his performance.

“Most people say I have been the most impactful Vice President in the history of Ghana, and that is based on my performance.

“If you look at the policies I have initiated and championed in the last 8 years, you can count 33 policies,” he stated.

“Can you think of one policy, just one policy that John Mahama has initiated? So, the score between Bawumia and Mahama is 33 for Bawumia and zero for Mahama.”

“When it comes to the work of a Vice President, I have passed the exams, so I should be promoted as President of the Republic of Ghana.

“I should be promoted, and I want you to promote me,” Dr. Bawumia remarked in his address to the NPP faithful in the UK.

-Classfmonline