We’re suffering; pay our 9 months allowance arrears as you promised — NABCO trainees to Bawumia

Trainees under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme are calling on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to fulfill his promise of paying their 9 months arrears.

In a statement dated June 24, the Coalition of NABCO Trainees said the VP had committed during a campaign tour in the Volta Region on June 2nd to clear the outstanding arrears owed trainees.

However, several weeks have passed with no action taken, lamented the group.

"Frankly, Mr. Vice President, NABCO Trainees have been waiting patiently for their hard-earned arrears for too long, only to be met with silence and disregard from your office that unveiled the scheme," said Nana Tekyi Eric, National Public Relations Officer for the Coalition.

The trainees said the broken promises and neglect shown by the government were "staggering" and they would no longer remain silent on the matter.

They reminded Dr Bawumia that NABCO trainees were struggling in the current economic climate, which his administration was responsible for managing.

The statement noted: "Unpaid arrears and the unfulfilled promise to mechanize the scheme have left us struggling to survive in the grim economic outlook under your leadership."

The coalition is now urgently calling on the Vice President to "honor his promise and release our outstanding arrears without further delay."

They demanded "the immediate payment of our outstanding arrears", saying the government's negligence was "a slap in the face" to their dedication and hard work.