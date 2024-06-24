ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We’re suffering; pay our 9 months allowance arrears as you promised — NABCO trainees to Bawumia

Headlines We’re suffering; pay our 9 months allowance arrears as you promised — NABCO trainees to Bawumia
MON, 24 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Trainees under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme are calling on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to fulfill his promise of paying their 9 months arrears.

In a statement dated June 24, the Coalition of NABCO Trainees said the VP had committed during a campaign tour in the Volta Region on June 2nd to clear the outstanding arrears owed trainees.

However, several weeks have passed with no action taken, lamented the group.

"Frankly, Mr. Vice President, NABCO Trainees have been waiting patiently for their hard-earned arrears for too long, only to be met with silence and disregard from your office that unveiled the scheme," said Nana Tekyi Eric, National Public Relations Officer for the Coalition.

The trainees said the broken promises and neglect shown by the government were "staggering" and they would no longer remain silent on the matter.

They reminded Dr Bawumia that NABCO trainees were struggling in the current economic climate, which his administration was responsible for managing.

The statement noted: "Unpaid arrears and the unfulfilled promise to mechanize the scheme have left us struggling to survive in the grim economic outlook under your leadership."

The coalition is now urgently calling on the Vice President to "honor his promise and release our outstanding arrears without further delay."

They demanded "the immediate payment of our outstanding arrears", saying the government's negligence was "a slap in the face" to their dedication and hard work.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

We’re suffering; pay our 9 months allowance arrears as you promised — NABCO trainees to Bawumia We’re suffering; pay our 9 months allowance arrears as you promised — NABCO trai...

1 hour ago

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Nigerian civil servants who fraudulently received salaries after relocating must...

1 hour ago

June 24: Moderate rainstorm observed over Nigeria propagating towards Ghana — GMet June 24: Moderate rainstorm observed over Nigeria propagating towards Ghana — GM...

22 hours ago

Missing BVRs: RTI Commission in bed with EC to conceal information – Election Watch Ghana Missing BVRs: RTI Commission in bed with EC to conceal information – Election Wa...

22 hours ago

Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare NPP’s running mate bid: Traders in 38 communities in Ahafo Ano South West distri...

22 hours ago

'Asantes are courageous, decisive and contributes to national development' — Asantehene tells US Consul General "Asantes are courageous, decisive and contributes to national development" — Asa...

22 hours ago

MP for Ejisu constituency, Hon. Kwabena Boateng 'I thought that was all but Speaker Bagbin took me under his wings, gave me book...

22 hours ago

NDC MP for Twifo Atti Morkwa Hon. David T.D. Vondee SSNIT hotels sale saga: "I take full responsibility for my radio comment" — Hon....

23 hours ago

Philanthropist donate sports equipment, mathematical sets to Zebilla SHTS, JHSs Philanthropist donate sports equipment, mathematical sets to Zebilla SHTS, JHSs

23 hours ago

Sokode community want redesigning of Gbogame-Ho dual carriage road for easy access, curb rampant accidents Sokode community want redesigning of Gbogame-Ho dual carriage road for easy acce...

Just in....
body-container-line