June 24: Moderate rainstorm observed over Nigeria propagating towards Ghana — GMet

A moderate rainstorm that had been observed over parts of Nigeria is expected to propagate into Ghana and affect some areas this afternoon and evening, according to the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet).

In its 24-hour weather forecast released on Monday, June 24, GMet warned that "a moderate rainstorm observed over Nigeria will propagate to affect some areas in the country during the afternoon into the evening hours."

The developing rainstorm comes as mist and fog patches are forecast for coastal, forested and central regions of Ghana this morning.

Pockets of slight to moderate rain are also predicted along coastal strips and some inland areas.

Thunderstorms with or without rain have been forecast for Ghana's northern sector this morning through the afternoon.

Southern Ghana can also expect to see thundery conditions later in the day.

GMet duty forecaster Rebecca Bediako said "pockets of thunderstorms are likely to develop across parts of the southern half as temperatures rise."