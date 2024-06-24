NCCE supports tree planting in Eastern Region

Apesua, Eastern Region, Ghana - The Eastern Regional Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has joined forces with Apesua Community Day Senior High School to promote environmental conservation and sustainability.

On June 11, 2024, the NCCE presented assorted seedlings to the school as part of the Government's Green Ghana Day Celebration, emphasizing the importance of protecting and safeguarding the environment.

The initiative aligns with Article 41(k) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, which mandates citizens to defend the environment.

Ms Ophelia Ankrah, Eastern Regional Director of NCCE, stressed the significance of conservation in enhancing the quality of life, increasing biodiversity, protecting habitats, and mitigating global warming.

She expressed NCCE's commitment to supporting initiatives that preserve and promote environmental needs.

The NCCE team planted various trees in the school, supporting the Government's Green Ghana Initiative.

Ms Ankrah urged the school community to nurture the trees, contributing to a sustainable environment.

The Headmaster Mr. Oduro Robert Vincent thanked the NCCE and assured them of the school's commitment to caring for the seedlings.

Deputy Eastern Regional Director, Mr. Augustine Bosrotsi, highlighted the benefits of environmental protection, including preventing flooding and global warming and safeguarding habitats for various species.

This collaboration aims to foster a culture of environmental stewardship among citizens, especially youth, to ensure a sustainable future for Ghana.