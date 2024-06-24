Journalists urged to write impactful stories on WASH

LISTEN

A capacity-building workshop organized by World Vision Ghana for members of the Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) and Ghana WASH Journalists Network has emphasized the importance of media advocacy in promoting universal access to improved sanitation.

Media consultant Madam Ama Kudom-Agyemang encouraged journalists to write positive stories that impact society and improve lives.

She advised them to focus on solutions rather than problems, be knowledgeable, and conduct research to write impactful stories that give voice to the voiceless and hold the powerful accountable.

Madam Kudom-Agyemang also stressed the need for journalists to be compassionate and correct errors when they occur. "Journalists should not inflict pain on people with their stories, but rather, somebody should become better with their stories," she said.

Madam Kudom-Agyemang was speaking at a Trainer of Trainers workshop organized by World Vision Ghana for Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) and Ghana WASH Journalists Network (GWJN) which was on the theme “Repositioning WASH as a Key Driver of National Development” at Ada on June 20th.

The National Coordinator for the Ghana WASH Journalists' Network (GWJN), Mr. Justice Lee Adoboe, emphasized the importance of constant skill development for media professionals to remain relevant.

He appreciated World Vision Ghana's partnership in building the capacity of WASH journalists and advocates, which he believes will open new chapters in their role as WASH journalists and advocates.

Mr. Yaw Attah Arhin, WASH Technical Specialist at World Vision Ghana, highlighted the organization's commitment to working with children, families, and communities to overcome poverty and injustice.

Ms. Sandra Boakye, Founder of Inspire Her-Ghana and expert in menstrual hygiene, stressed the need to curb menstrual poverty and ensure every girl or woman has access to period materials, facilities, and support for proper management.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, National Coordinator of M-CODe, pledged the institution's commitment to supporting good sanitation practices.

The M-CODe National Convenor reaffirmed the coalition's commitment to playing a critical role and offering voices to people to speak on WASH. It stressed the coalition's desire to intensify efforts in highlighting WASH challenges, promoting menstrual hygiene management, and advancing effective journalism and advocacy in the sector.

Mr. Ameyibor commended World Vision Ghana's efforts in improving lives and looks forward to a collaborative partnership towards achieving "life in all its fullness.

The Trainer of Trainee workshop for the M-CODe and GWJN journalists focused on menstrual hygiene management, closing the gaps with particular emphasis on a deeper understanding of the global and national landscape of menstrual hygiene management and exposing journalists to the challenges.

The participants were also equipped with skills and strategies for effective wash journalism and advocacy, which stressed an understanding of the techniques for effective reportage and advocacy on WASH issues as well as the need to appreciate ethical standards and adhere to best practices in reportage.

Other critical topics the journalists were equipped with focused on working with World Vision Ghana towards life in all its fullness, which took the M-CODe and the GWJN journalists on the journey of WVG, its structure, operations, and presence, as well as some key interventions and major accomplishments.