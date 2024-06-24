Media Advocacy: A powerful tool for community change in WASH – Environmental Communicator

LISTEN

Auntie Ama Kudom-Agyemang, an Environmental Communicator, has emphasized the importance of media advocacy in creating policy changes and community mobilization in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector.

Media advocacy, she explained, is a strategic use of mass media to amplify the community's voice and address social and economic factors that impact WASH status.

Madam Kudom-Agyemang noted that it involves presenting opinionated information to encourage responsible attitudes and biocentric worldviews.

“Journalists and media professionals have a crucial role in WASH advocacy, using various formats such as interpretative writing, science writing, health writing, and advocacy to communicate relevant information to the public,” the seasoned environmental communicator stated.

Madam Kudom-Agyemang was speaking at a Trainer of Trainers workshop organized by World Vision Ghana for Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) and Ghana WASH Journalists Network (GWJN) which was on the theme “Repositioning WASH as a Key Driver of National Development” at Ada on June 20th.

She stressed that effective media advocacy can lead to policy changes, community mobilization, and improved WASH status.

She encouraged journalists and media professionals to embrace their role in WASH advocacy to create a positive impact on public health and the environment.

She also emphasized the power of media advocacy in shaping public debate, influencing decision-makers, and promoting social change in the WASH sector.

She also stressed on the need for the two groups to emphasis on interpretative writing techniques which focuses on translating policies and programmes into engaging and easy-to-understand ideas.

“As communicators in the WASH sector, you must also sharpen your skills in science which ensures that media practitioners simplify scientific jargon for a broader audience,” she noted.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, M-CODe National Convenor, reaffirmed the coalition's commitment to playing a critical role and offering voices to people to speak on WASH and stressed the coalition's desire to intensify efforts in highlighting WASH challenges, promoting menstrual hygiene management, and advancing effective journalism and advocacy in the sector.

Mr. Ameyibor commended World Vision Ghana's efforts in improving lives and looks forward to a collaborative partnership towards achieving "life in all its fullness.

The M-CODe National Convenor, on behalf of the coalition, vowed to utilize their platforms to amplify marginalized voices, share success stories, and inspire action towards creating a Ghana where everyone has access to safe WASH services.

Mr. Justice Lee Adoboe, National Coordinator for GWJN, also expressed gratitude to World Vision Ghana for their partnership and support in building the capacity of M-CODe and WASH journalists.

Mr. Adoboe stressed the need for collective action, saying, "We must work together to achieve universal access to improved sanitation and contribute to the success of SDG-6."

Other speakers include Ms. Sandra Boakye, Executive Director of InspireHER; Mr. Yaw Attah Arhin, World Vision Ghana WASH Technical Specialist; and Auntie Ama Kudom-Agyemang, Environmental Communicator and a seasoned media practitioner.

The joint workshop also seeks to strengthen the partnership between M-CODe and GWJN, enabling them to effectively advocate for improved WASH services and menstrual hygiene management in Ghana.

The Trainer of Trainee workshop for the M-CODe and GWJN journalists focused on menstrual hygiene management, closing the gaps with particular emphasis on a deeper understanding of the global and national landscape of menstrual hygiene management and exposing journalists to the challenges.

The participants were also equipped with skills and strategies for effective wash journalism and advocacy, which stressed an understanding of the techniques for effective reportage and advocacy on WASH issues as well as the need to appreciate ethical standards and adhere to best practices in reportage.

Other critical topics the journalists were equipped with focused on working with World Vision Ghana towards life in all its fullness, which took the M-CODe and the GWJN journalists on the journey of WVG, its structure, operations, and presence, as well as some key interventions and major accomplishments.