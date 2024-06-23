Why are the alleged friends of Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.) turning to attack him?

Indeed, friends today, enemies tomorrow. There are some Ghanaians who have recently come out bashing Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.) on the grounds that he has let them down.

They claim to be friends and supporters of Kennedy in his failed bid to become the flag bearer of NPP hence their presidential candidate going into general election 2024.

Their reason for attacking him is that he has declared his support for Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia in his campaign to become the president of Ghana on the ticket of NPP come 7 December 2024 general election.

Is it a committed crime to openly throw his weight behind Dr Bawumia in his aspirations to become the next president of Ghana, knowing that Kennedy himself cannot win the presidential election standing as independent candidate?

Why should he become a bitter enemy of Dr Bawumia for the fact of losing to him in their contest to win the NPP flagbearership? Was that not the expectation of Kennedy’s friends who have now turned against him, persecuting him, calling him names, and calling for his head if they could have their own way?

It is only in Ghana and in the less developed world or autocratic countries that one’s political rivals are considered their bitterest enemies that should die, if possible, to make way for them.

To those friends of Kennedy in name, thus, outwardly, but not deep from their heart, please hear ye this. Dr Bawumia is comparatively more knowledgeable, deep thinker, and overflowing with policies and programmes that can eventually put Ghana on the pedestal of progress than the liar-cum-policies-deficient Mr John Dramani Mahama of NDC.

Be honest with yourselves, tell me any policy initiated by Mr John Mahama himself that is far better than any initiated and implemented by Dr Bawumia, the innovator nicknamed Dr Digital, by many a Ghanaian?

Without beating any further about the bush but to hit the nail right in the head, I will inform you of what two deceased persons had said. They are very self-explanatory enough to be understood by anyone without further expatiating by the writer, Rockson Adofo, the proud and audacious son of Kumawu/Asiampa soil.

One late Madam Dwentuaa, the mother of the well-known Dr Kwabena Duffour, the former Governor of Bank of Ghana and Finance Minister in the Rawlings and Atta Mills’ regimes respectively, once in responding to a section of her extended family members disputing with her over an important family issue, said, “Even among slaves, there is a senior slave”. She said this in Twi, “Ɛmpo adonkofoɔ mu no, yɛ wɔ donko payin”. Therefore, she was the senior and it was her turn to possess or have the upper hand in whatever issue was at stake, I should think.

In the second case, I quote, “Trying to achieve moral virtue is not easy, the ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle taught. If you must pick between two extremes, choose “the lesser of two evils,” because that’s likelier to bring you to the desired middle way”.

Following from the two examples cited above, in supporting presidential candidates or electing a president, you go for the one who is comparatively more honest, farsighted, innovative, visionary and comes out with thought out policies and programmes but not the jumpy opportunist doubling as a liar, malicious and deficient in policies and programmes able to advance a nation.

Subsequently, is it not Dr Bawumia who is the lesser evil here, if both him and Mr John Mahama are evils and corrupt?

Going back to Madam Dwentuaa’s case, is it not Dr Bawumia who is more knowledgeable in every sense of endowment with policies and programmes able to advance Ghana where there were none of the purposeful sabotages by the NDC, the “pull him down” bunch of corrupt politicians always in pursuit of illegal wealth at the speed of lightning?

Kennedy in my view is right to have flung his full weight behind Dr Bawumia.

His “friends”, were you expecting him to sit on the fence for Mr Mahama and NDC to win the upcoming election on a silver platter? Are you kidding me?

Yes, Ghanaian politicians are almost all inherently corrupt. However, some are less or more corrupt than others. And I see Dr Bawumia as being less corrupt than Mr John Dramani Mahama, the one sporting the Brazilian Embraer and Airbus aircrafts stains, among others, in his personality.

In my candid opinion, Mr John Mahama is a total misfit to become the next president of Ghana.

Yes, he was once the president, but he shouldn’t become again due to several known reasons among those are his incompetence, propensity and infatuation to lie, deficiency in policies and programmes and absurd destructive criticisms of his political opponents, all with the aim to grab political power to enrich himself and his cronies.

If you are honestly a friend or sympathiser of Kennedy, continue to support him because he has made the right choice, supporting Dr Bawumia, to avoid the occasion of handing political power to Mr John Mahama and NDC on a silver platter.

If you are not convinced after this short explanation, then I shall come back, God willing, o, ye true or false friends of Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.), my man.

Let us help make a change for a better Ghana by supporting Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong (Hon.).