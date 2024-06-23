Police Guarding Empty Buildings: New Chairmen Can't Enter – Virtual Governance Highlights Federal Absurdity (U na Go Tiya O!)

In an increasingly bizarre twist, security operatives continue to guard the entrances of the Local Government Secretariats in Rivers State, effectively blocking the newly appointed Caretaker Committee (CTC) Chairmen from entering. This farcical scenario is part of an ongoing power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the pro-Wike faction, including ex-chairmen and legislators who are attempting to cause trouble from Abuja. Despite their efforts, Fubara is outsmarting them by ensuring that governance continues seamlessly through virtual operations.

In the contemporary landscape of virtual working, the physical takeover of local government secretariats by the police in Rivers State, Nigeria, appears downright laughable. The ability to work remotely has become a hallmark of modern labor practices, making the physical occupation of workspaces by the police seem out of touch with the realities of today's work environment. This action raises questions about the effectiveness and appropriateness of such tactics in a world where work can often continue seamlessly outside traditional office settings.

Moreover, the intervention of the police in this manner, without a clear court order or legal mandate, further complicates the situation. It raises concerns about balancing public order and respecting the rule of law. In a democratic society, law enforcement agencies should be guided by legal frameworks to ensure they do not infringe upon the rights of individuals or institutions without due process.

In a functioning democracy, the Inspector General and the Commissioner of Police would answer to the governor, who is the chief security officer of Rivers State. But in Nigeria, federal might is playing its usual games. The police are likely obeying some higher power fighting the governor. This is why we need state police, to reduce the scope of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and end their role as guards of federal bodies and buildings. The current scenario only mocks the essence of democratic governance.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have condemned the police takeover of the 23 local government secretariats and called on the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to withdraw his men immediately. After an emergency joint state administrative council meeting in Port Harcourt, NLC Chairman Alex Agwanwor and TUC Chairman Ikechukwu Onyefuru stated that the police action was inappropriate, given that the matter is still in court. They emphasized the loss of manpower hours and the impact on workers who have been denied access to their workplaces.

The federal government’s use of police to prevent local officials from entering their offices underscores the absurdity of the situation. It makes no sense to stop workers from coming to the office, especially now that the government has replaced the vacated chairmen with new caretakers. The government must function, so why this abuse of the state government and its workers?

The tenure of the incumbent chairmen of local government councils, loyal to former Governor Wike, officially ended on June 17, 2024, after three years. Following this, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has sworn in 23 new Local Government Council Caretaker Committee Chairmen to take over the administration of these councils.

Recall that youths loyal to Fubara had besieged most of the councils due to the insistence of former chairmen to extend their tenure by six months beyond its official end. Despite the police presence, the new CTC Chairmen have taken their responsibilities online, ensuring that administrative functions continue uninterrupted.

Governor Fubara, advocating for peace and order, has instructed the chairmen to work remotely to avoid confrontations. "Let the police guard the buildings while you work from wherever you are," he advised, effectively turning the situation into a modern-day farce where the buildings are occupied but governance continues seamlessly elsewhere. "When the police get tired, they'll leave, and we’ll still be ahead," he added with a chuckle.

In a further display of resilience, some chairmen have been meeting with their workers across the street from the locked buildings, in hallways, or anywhere they can find a spot with a smartphone and internet access on hand.

And here’s the laughable part: the police said they are waiting for the final rulings from the appeals court regarding the assembly members' case. But what does that have to do with workers who just want to go into their offices? No matter what the judges decide, it has no bearing on the workers.

Meanwhile, the new Caretaker Committee Chairmen are working remotely while the police occupy the buildings. This misuse of resources by the police suggests they are being manipulated by those opposing Fubara, using federal power to create chaos. The police claimed they are afraid of violent protests, but guess what? The protests were about the former chairs refusing to leave office after their three-year term ended, and they have now been replaced. So, police, who are you protecting? Just buildings? Haha.

Brain Gokpa, the CTC Chairman of Eleme LGA, pledged to improve the security of the council area based on his past experience and announced the dissolution of youth councils and standing committees. Despite the blockade, he assured that activities would proceed normally, with a focus on collaboration and discipline.

In Ogu/Bolo, Hon. Evans Bipi promised to tackle hunger and poverty, provide grants for small and medium-scale enterprises, and enhance human capital development. His commitment to supporting local businesses and improving the quality of life for residents demonstrates that physical presence is not required to make impactful decisions.

Bipi also called on his predecessor to return all government property. "All council properties in the custody of the previous administration must be returned," he declared, underscoring the importance of accountability even in the midst of this absurd situation.

Marvin Yorbana, the CTC Chairman of Khana LGA, echoed similar sentiments, promising to run an inclusive government and pay worker salaries promptly. He dissolved all former committees and urged his new team to join him in leading the community effectively, despite the ongoing blockade.

This scenario highlights the absurdity of the police blockade. While the security forces continue their vigil over empty buildings, the real work of governance carries on virtually, undisturbed. Governor Fubara’s strategic pivot to remote operations not only keeps the administrative wheels turning but also showcases the power of modern technology to overcome physical obstacles.

In conclusion, the Rivers State government’s ability to adapt and continue functioning smoothly in the face of such nonsensical challenges is a testament to their resilience and innovative spirit. The police may have the buildings, but the government has the internet, and that’s proving to be more powerful than ever. The ongoing war between Fubara and the pro-Wike faction may have its battles, but Fubara’s clever use of virtual tools is keeping him a step ahead. And when the police finally get tired of guarding empty buildings, they'll return to their posts in Rivers, Abuja, and other stations they came from—good god, what a joke. Obeying the powers that be, instead of focusing on real police duties and not interfering in matters that don’t concern them, is just absurd. Oh Nigeria, I hope we get there someday; we can't continue like this.

Those fighting Fubara are hoping to spark a conflict between the police, the state government, and the people of Rivers State, so the Tinubu government can declare a state of emergency and remove Fubara and his administration. Well, nice try, but we see through your tricks—it won’t happen. And to the people of Rivers, let's not give them the excuse they’re looking for; avoid violent confrontations with the feds.

Prof. John Egbeazien Oshodi

Professor John Egbeazien Oshodi, born in Uromi, Edo State, Nigeria, is an American-based police and prison scientist, forensic psychologist, public policy psychologist, and legal psychologist. He’s a government advisor on forensic-clinical psychological services in the USA and the founder of the Dr. John Egbeazien Oshodi Foundation for Psychological Health. With a significant role in introducing forensic psychology to Nigeria through N.U.C. and Nasarawa State University, he’s also a former Secretary-General of the Nigeria Psychological Association. He’s taught at esteemed institutions like Florida Memorial University, Florida International University, Nova Southeastern University, and more, and is currently an online faculty member at Weldios University, Nexus International University, and Walden University. [email protected]