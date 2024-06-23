Driver runs into Police checkpoint, kills police officer at Gomoa Mpota

A tipper truck driver, believed to be dozing, reportedly run into a police checkpoint and killed a police officer.

Matthew Bediako knocked down General Corporal Stephen Nii Quaye of Ghana Police Command and Staff College, who sustained some degrees of injuries and later died on admission.

Bediako, 25, who was driving the truck with the registration number GE 5468-22, from Takoradi towards Gomoa Potsin, had another driver on board.

A police brief said on reaching a section of the road at Gomoa Mpota Police Snap Check on Winneba-Kasoa Highway, he dosed off and run into the rear side of a parked Hyundai Mighty Truck with the registration number GR 641-N.

It said the impact forced the Hyundai Mighty truck to run into a stationary DAF tanker with the registration number GY 2989 – 13.

The suspect driver then knocked down the deceased.

The brief said he was pronounced dead whilst on admission and his body was deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

It said the AK47 Rifle the deceased was wielding also got damaged.

The accident vehicles have been impounded for investigation.

GNA