"Asantes are courageous, decisive and contributes to national development" — Asantehene tells US Consul General

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
SUN, 23 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The King of the Asante Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has praised the people of Asante Kingdom as courageous, dedicated, and industrious individuals who contribute significantly to national development.

According to the Asantehene, Asantes are known for their bravery, decisive decision-making, and strong work ethic, which makes them successful in every endeavor.

"Asantes are very courageous and decisive in their decisions, they are industrious making them successful in every life endeavor," Asantehene stated.

He highlighted entrepreneurship as a key aspect of Asante’s culture, with many engaging in farming, particularly cocoa production, and historically, a thriving timber industry.

He added that many of them own businesses across the length and breadth of the country.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made these remarks when the American Consul General in Ghana, Elliot Fertik, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The visit marked the Consul's first encounter with the people of Asanteman. He congratulated the Asantehene on his 25 years on the Golden Stool.

The US official pledged to strengthen the bilateral relationship between US and Ghana.

