ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'I thought that was all but Speaker Bagbin took me under his wings, gave me books to read to help my stay in parliament' – Ejisu MP

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Politics MP for Ejisu constituency, Hon. Kwabena Boateng
SUN, 23 JUN 2024 LISTEN
MP for Ejisu constituency, Hon. Kwabena Boateng

The Member of Parliament for Ejisu constituency, Hon. Kwabena Boateng, has praised the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for making his early days in the house easier.

Speaking during a live interview on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon political show, 'Dwabrem' on Friday June 21, 2024, the MP recounted how Speaker Alban Bagbin supported him to navigate his new role.

"I recall the Speaker giving me two books after my swearing-in, and I thought that was all. But then, I received dozens of books from a marshal, which also came from the Speaker," Hon. Boateng said.

He added that the Speaker continues to send him books to aid his work in Parliament, demonstrating his kindness and support.

"Every now and then, the Speaker sends me books that will help my stay in Parliament, and he has shown that he has a good heart for me," the MP told the programme's host Dr Cash

Hon. Boateng expressed his gratitude to Speaker Alban Bagbin for his guidance and mentorship, saying he feels grateful for the support he has received in Parliament.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

'Test to know your gene compatibility before marriage' – Would-be couples told 'Test to know your gene compatibility before marriage' – Would-be couples told

2 hours ago

Accra: Agbogbloshie onion market redevelopment in limbo after years of demolition Accra: Agbogbloshie onion market redevelopment in limbo after years of demolitio...

2 hours ago

GRA-SML deal: Government already has robust systems to monitor petroleum revenue – CBOD CEO GRA-SML deal: Government already has robust systems to monitor petroleum revenue...

2 hours ago

Food vendors flout FDA permit directive at Abeka Food vendors flout FDA permit directive at Abeka

2 hours ago

NPP running mate: NIB report reveals 89% of NPP supporters are indifferent about Napo NPP running mate: NIB report reveals 89% of NPP supporters are indifferent about...

2 hours ago

Samira Bawumia is a gift from God to Ghana – Akim Swedru MP

2 hours ago

SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addo to meet organized labour on June 25 SSNIT hotels saga: Akufo-Addo to meet organized labour on June 25

2 hours ago

Christian Service University addresses alleged attack on student during Mahama's public lecture Christian Service University addresses alleged attack on student during Mahama's...

2 hours ago

Security agencies conducts ‘kwemo ojogban’ simulation exercise at Tema Port Security agencies conducts ‘kwemo ojogban’ simulation exercise at Tema Port 

3 hours ago

‘Dozing driver’ crashes policeman to death at Gomoa Mpota checkpoint ‘Dozing driver’ crashes policeman to death at Gomoa Mpota checkpoint

Just in....
body-container-line