'I thought that was all but Speaker Bagbin took me under his wings, gave me books to read to help my stay in parliament' – Ejisu MP

The Member of Parliament for Ejisu constituency, Hon. Kwabena Boateng, has praised the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, for making his early days in the house easier.

Speaking during a live interview on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon political show, 'Dwabrem' on Friday June 21, 2024, the MP recounted how Speaker Alban Bagbin supported him to navigate his new role.

"I recall the Speaker giving me two books after my swearing-in, and I thought that was all. But then, I received dozens of books from a marshal, which also came from the Speaker," Hon. Boateng said.

He added that the Speaker continues to send him books to aid his work in Parliament, demonstrating his kindness and support.

"Every now and then, the Speaker sends me books that will help my stay in Parliament, and he has shown that he has a good heart for me," the MP told the programme's host Dr Cash

Hon. Boateng expressed his gratitude to Speaker Alban Bagbin for his guidance and mentorship, saying he feels grateful for the support he has received in Parliament.