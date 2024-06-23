ModernGhana logo
‘Dozing driver’ crashes policeman to death at Gomoa Mpota checkpoint

  Sun, 23 Jun 2024
A driver who was reportedly dozing off behind the steering wheel but refused to stop and rest has crashed a policeman to death at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region.

The incident happened at the Gomoa Mpota checkpoint on Friday, June 21, 2024, at about 11 pm.

The deceased police officer identified as Stephen Nii Quaye, was stationed at the Winneba Divisional Police Command.

The driver was in charge of a blue Kia truck with registration number GR-6419-N.

Initial reports indicated that the policeman stopped another vehicle at the checkpoint and the Kia truck appeared from behind and crashed him.

The driver of the Kia truck who was reportedly dozing behind the wheel first hit two other vehicles before hitting the metal at the police checkpoint and running over the policeman.

The two other vehicles involved in the accident are a trailer with registration number GE 5468-22, and a fuel tanker with registration number GY-2186-13.

The Kia truck driver reportedly admitted that he was sleeping after the accident some eyewitnesses said.

Three persons who were on board the Kia truck got injured and are all receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

The body of the deceased policeman has been deposited at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital mortuary.

Source: www.graphic.com.gh

