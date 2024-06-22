Sunyani East NDC holds massive peace walk

Hundreds of NDC faithful led by the Sunyani East Women’s Organiser of the party, Fati Kine, participated in a “Peace Walk” in Sunyani, capital of the Bono region on Saturday June 22, 2024 as part of measures to bring everyone on board ahead of this year’s elections and whip up interest among the rank and file of the party.

Amidst bass band music, several party followers joined the walk while holding placards with various inscriptions as they marched through some principal streets of Sunyani.

Madam Fati Kine, the Sunyani East Constituency Women’s Organiser of the NDC, in an interview with modernghana.com after the walk thanked NDC faithful in the area for their massive attendance and for making the unity walk very successful.

Free and fair elections

She was optimistic that the NDC would emerge victorious in this year’s general elections and called on the Electoral Commission to be fair and transparent in the exercise of its mandate to ensure that Ghana remains peaceful even after the elections.

“We don’t want to experience any war or violence before, during and after the elections so I’ll plead with the Chairman of the EC, who is a woman to be fair to all and not biased against any political party.”

Victory for NDC

It is clear on the walls that the NDC is winning the December elections owing to the bad governance under the current NPP government.

“You and I are witnesses to the high unemployment rate, high cost of living, continuing increases in fuel prices everyday, the hardships people, especially women are going through, and so don’t have to sit down for the NPP to keep worsening our plight. The NPP has nothing good to offer women so I’m pleading with our market women, all other women and indeed all Ghanaians to vote massively for John Mahama and NDC parliamentary candidates to ensure a resounding victory for the party”, she said.

She added that the NPP has no campaign message because they have done nothing to boast of, saying: “our roads are still in deplorable shape; leading to several accidents on our roads, people are suffering while the hardships keep going up each day

Remain calm

He urged NDC supporters to remain united and calm while campaigning vigorously towards the electoral victory of the party, adding that “even God knows that the NDC is winning this election, but he (God) helps those who help themselves. We’re almost in power and so there is no need for us to fight among ourselves as NDC members. Let’s remain focused to our course.”

She advised the youth to comport themselves and avoid any acts that could cause mayhem and destruction “because we don’t have anywhere to aside Ghana. I will also urge the youth to be tolerant to other divergent views because the fact that you don’t belong to the same political party with someone does not mean you are enemies to each other.”