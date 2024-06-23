Rawlings at 77: Volta Resistance Movement celebrates late Rawlings' 77th birthday

The Volta Resistance Movement (VRM) today joined Ghanaians in celebrating the 77th birthday of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, hailing him as a "true son of Ghana" and a "legendary statesman".

Statement from Volta Resistance Movement on 77th Birthday Celebration of Jerry John Rawlings

Today, June 22nd, marks the 77th birthday of Jerry John Rawlings, a legendary statesman and a true son of Ghana. As we commemorate this special day, we honor his remarkable life, his achievements, and his enduring legacy.

Rawlings' impact on Ghana's history is indelible. His leadership and vision transformed the country, ushering in a new era of democracy, stability, and growth. His commitment to social justice, equality, and human rights inspired generations of Ghanaians.

Born in Accra, with roots in the Volta Region, Rawlings' love for Ghana was evident in everything he did. He championed development projects across the country, investing in infrastructure, education, and healthcare. His dedication to the nation's progress and prosperity remains unparalleled.

Rawlings' legacy extends far beyond his presidency. He remains an icon of hope, a symbol of courage, and a testament to the power of visionary leadership. His unwavering dedication to Ghana and its people continues to inspire us all.

His remarkable role in helping out during the unfortunate Liberia and Sierra Leone civil wars cannot be underestimated .

He led by example and his memory is well etched on the mind of Ghana and the African continent .

An icon is no more with us in flesh but his spirit lives with us forever.

As we celebrate his life and achievements, we remember his words: "The spirit of the revolution will never die." Indeed, his spirit lives on in our hearts, guiding us towards a brighter future for Ghana.

Happy Birthday, Chairman Rawlings! Your memory will forever be cherished, and your legacy will continue to inspire generations of Ghanaians to come.

VOLTA RESISTANCE MOVEMENT

