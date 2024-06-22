June 22: Ghana expected to see partial clouds and rain today — GMet

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), says Ghana can expect partly cloudy skies with a chance of slight to moderate rain in the southern parts of the country today, Saturday, June 22.

Deborah Acheampong, a duty forecaster at GMet who signed the notice, said in the agency's forecast.

“The country is expected to be partly cloudy with chances of slight to moderate rains over few places in southern Ghana this morning,” the forecast’s summary read in part.

As the day progresses, sunny intervals will be observed, giving way to occurrences of thunderstorms or rain over parts of the country in the afternoon and evening, said Acheampong.

Early morning mist and fog patches could reduce visibility along coastal, forested and hilly areas.

The forecast anticipates a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon for major cities like Accra, Kasoa and Cape Coast, with temperatures reaching around 32 degrees Celsius.

Areas further inland like Kumasi and Techiman may see sunny intervals and slightly higher temperatures in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms are possible for areas including Ho, Koforidua and the northern regions in the evening hours, according to the GMet forecast.

Coastal locations from Axim to Tarkwa can expect a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening as well.