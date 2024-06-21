Ghana Boundary Commission to brief Parliament on June 26 

Officials of the Ghana Boundary Commission are scheduled to brief Parliament’s Committee of the Whole on Wednesday, 26th June.

Mr Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, announced this on Friday, when he presented the Business Statement of the House for the week ending, Friday, 28th June.

He noted that the Commission was expected to brief the House on the details of their activities, needs, and challenges to enable the House to take the necessary action to empower the Commission.

He urged members of the House to avail themselves for this critical engagement.

It would be recalled that on 12th June, during the commemoration of the African Borders Day by the House, Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin directed the Leadership of the House to fix a Committee of the Whole Meeting of the House with the Ghana Boundary Commission.

This, he said, was to enable the House to receive briefing on the activities of the Commission.

Mr Afenyo-Markin also announced that the Leadership of the House had agreed that the House would be sitting after 1500 hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

GNA