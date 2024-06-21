ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nortje and De Kock star as South Africa edge England in T20 World Cup

By AFP
Sports News Joy of victory: South Africa celebrate their Super Eights win over England in a T20 World Cup match in St. Lucia. By Chandan Khanna (AFP)
FRI, 21 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Joy of victory: South Africa celebrate their Super Eights win over England in a T20 World Cup match in St. Lucia. By Chandan Khanna (AFP)

Anrich Nortje held his nerve as South Africa remained unbeaten at the T20 World Cup after defeating reigning champions England by seven runs in a thrilling second-round Super Eights clash in St. Lucia on Friday.

England, chasing a seemingly modest 164 to win, slumped to 61-4 thanks to fine South Africa bowling and fielding before a partnership of 78 between Harry Brook (53) and Liam Livingstone (33) took them to 139-5 in the 18th over.

But, with England needing 14 off the last over, Brook chipped a slower ball from fast bowler Nortje and South Africa captain Aiden Markram held a brilliant diving catch over his shoulder as he ran back from mid-off to end a 37-ball innings featuring seven fours.

Two balls later, Sam Curran struck a four but then refused a single, as that would have left lower-order batsman Jofra Archer on strike.

England now needed nine off two balls but Curran could only manage a single, leaving Archer with an impossible task off the final ball as England finished on 156-6.

It was a fine display under pressure by South Africa, often accused of 'choking' at major events.

Earlier, the Proteas were well-placed at 92-1 after losing the toss, with De Kock hitting fast bowler Archer for 21 in the fourth over, including two sixes off successive balls.

Key wicket: England celebrate after dismissing South Africa's Quinton de Kock for 65 in a T20 World Cup Super Eights match in St. Lucia. By Chandan Khanna (AFP) Key wicket: England celebrate after dismissing South Africa's Quinton de Kock for 65 in a T20 World Cup Super Eights match in St. Lucia. By Chandan Khanna (AFP)

De Kock, however, was brilliantly caught by leaping England captain and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler off Archer for 65 to end a 38-ball innings featuring four fours and four sixes.

England, however, thought they had dismissed De Kock for 58 only for the third umpire to rule Mark Wood had grassed a low catch in the deep -- a key decision in a tight game.

De Kock's exit sparked a collapse that saw South Africa lose three wickets for 21 runs, with the big-hitting Heinrich Klaasen brilliantly run out by Buttler's direct hit on the stumps at the non-striker's end.

But David Miller's rapid 43 helped take South Africa to 163-6 -- and that was just enough.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghana Boundary Commission to brief Parliament on June 26 Ghana Boundary Commission to brief Parliament on June 26 

2 hours ago

GRA needs to justify why SML still needs to operate –CBOD CEO GRA needs to justify why SML still needs to operate –CBOD CEO

2 hours ago

National Service Scheme clarifies GH40 online activation enrolment fee National Service Scheme clarifies GH¢40 online activation enrolment fee

2 hours ago

Kasoa: Tipper truck driver dies, two others critically injured Kasoa: Tipper truck driver dies, two others critically injured

2 hours ago

Gov’t has initiated payment of GHS47 million to us; not GHS80 million – WAEC clarifies Gov’t has initiated payment of GHS47 million to us; not GHS80 million – WAEC cla...

5 hours ago

You will be arrested, prosecuted if you engage the services of land guards –Ashanti REGSEC warns You will be arrested, prosecuted if you engage the services of land guards –Asha...

5 hours ago

Deputy Interior Minister, Naana Eyiah Quansah Everyone stands to benefit if refugees are included in society — Deputy Interior...

5 hours ago

Next NDC government to invest $3 billion in creating digital jobs — Mahama Next NDC government to invest $3 billion in creating digital jobs — Mahama

5 hours ago

Medical Laboratory professional workers suspend strike Medical Laboratory professional workers suspend strike

5 hours ago

Kayayei graduates receive start-up packs to start businesses Kayayei graduates receive start-up packs to start businesses  

Just in....
body-container-line