Medical Laboratory professional workers suspend strike

Medical Laboratory Professional Workers Union (MELPWU) has suspended its strike.

The union members, who initially went on strike on June 17, were protesting the government’s delay in addressing their service conditions.

On June 20, the National Labour Commission (NLC) intervened, instructing the union to cease the industrial action and re-engage in negotiations with the government.

In response to the directive from the NLC, the National Executive Council convened a meeting.

The outcome of the meeting was the unanimous decision to suspend the strike action.

Dr Cephas Akortor, General Secretary of the MELPWU told journalists in Accra on Friday that “We have resolved to put on hold the ongoing industrial action and further advise all members of the union to return to work at their various places of work by Monday 24th June 2024 to out their workplace in readiness for full operation on Tuesday 25th June 2024.”

