You will be arrested, prosecuted if you engage in the services of land guards –Ashanti REGSEC warns

FRI, 21 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has expressed serious concern about the gradual surge of illegal operations of land guards in some communities in the region.

In a press release, the Council warned that anyone who will engage the services of land guards will be apprehended and prosecuted.

The release also cautioned land guards that they would not be spared either.

“The Ashanti Regional Security Council therefore states that any person found to engage the services of land guards will be apprehended, prosecuted, and arraigned before court. The landguards will not be spared either. They will be made to face the full rigours of the law.

“It is the expectation of the Regional Security Council, that the public will accept the above directives for strict compliance to ensure peace in the Region,” parts of the REGSEC press release said.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Security Council has called on all citizens in the region to use the right procedures to address their land disputes rather than to employ the use of land guards whose activities always threaten law-abiding citizens and result in violence.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
