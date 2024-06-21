ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Everyone stands to benefit if refugees are included in society — Deputy Interior Minister

Headlines Deputy Interior Minister, Naana Eyiah Quansah
FRI, 21 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Deputy Interior Minister, Naana Eyiah Quansah

Deputy Interior Minister Naana Eyiah Quansah has reiterated the need for refugees in Ghana to be actively included in society for the benefit of both refugees and Ghanaians.

Delivering the keynote address at the World Refugee Day commemoration held in Accra on Thursday, June 21, Mrs. Quansah said "all of us stand to benefit if refugees are included in society."

She noted that including refugees in development and providing them with opportunities will help prevent them from resorting to negative means of survival.

"Apart from the fact that they help build our society, we all know that people who are left out of development and opportunity find negative ways to survive. None of us desires such a situation, so once again I encourage the private sector to stand in solidarity with refugees," the Deputy Minister stated.

The Gomoa Central lawmaker commended government for its refugee inclusion policies like granting refugees access to basic social services including education and issue of identification cards to enable them engage in economic activity.

However, she urged continued support from the UN Refugee Agency and other partners to help the country continue catering for the needs of the over 12,000 registered refugees living in Ghana.

Stakeholders who attended the event including representatives from the Ghana Refugee Board, UNHCR and civil society groups pledged their continued solidarity with refugees as called for by the Deputy Minister.

The World Refugee Day commemoration emphasized that taking an inclusive approach towards refugees is a win-win for both refugees and their host communities.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Would you have leaked the report if it showed Asiedu Nketiah as NPP’s preferred running mate? — Prof Gyampo quizzes NIB Would you have leaked the report if it showed Asiedu Nketiah as NPP’s preferred ...

2 hours ago

Who asked NIB to undertake a survey into NPP's internal matter? — Prof Gyampo quizzes Who asked NIB to undertake a survey into NPP's internal matter? — Prof Gyampo qu...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia It’s unfair to use NIB machinations to impose a running mate on Bawumia – Prof. ...

2 hours ago

NDC MP for Twifo Atti Morkwa, David Vondee SSNIT Hotel divestiture: ‘I’m fully opposed to the state capture’ — NDC MP clari...

2 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo [File Photo] Allow Bawumia to choose his running mate – Prof. Gyampo to NPP

2 hours ago

NPP MPs enriched themselves during Covid-19 — Former NPP MP alleges NPP MPs enriched themselves during Covid-19 — Former NPP MP alleges

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Democracy is a better system of government than military rule — Mahama

2 hours ago

Former Obuasi-East MP, Edward Ennin [File Photo] Former Obuasi-East MP questions Bawumia’s ability to lead Ghana as president ove...

2 hours ago

Dr. Michael Bizwick Usi, Malawian Vice President Comic actor appointed Malawi’s new Vice President

6 hours ago

Work on Nungua Interchange project back on track Work on Nungua Interchange project back on track

Just in....
body-container-line