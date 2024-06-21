ModernGhana logo
Bole: NPP’s Savannah Regional Vice Chairman, one other allegedly brutalised by soldiers over galamsey

  Fri, 21 Jun 2024
FRI, 21 JUN 2024

Some soldiers sent to a galamsey area in Bole in the Savannah Region are alleged to have brutalised the vice regional chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yakubu Mahama.

It is alleged that the soldiers were deployed to protect Chinese nationals engaging in illegal mining in the area.

A scuffle erupted between the soldiers and the Savannah Vice NPP Regional Chairman, who is alleged to have requested to meet the leader of the team.

It is reported that the scuffle dragged on, and so a brother of the Vice NPP Regional Chairman decided to call the NPP Secretary for Bole-Bamboi, who stormed the Bole Police Station with a group of young men, which action is said to have exacerbated the situation.

The soldiers are said to have resorted to gunshots and smashed the NPP Regional Chairman in the process.

The Vice Chairman’s brother issued a stern warning to the soldiers that such actions would not be tolerated.

-citinewsroom

