2024 BECE: Put stringent measures in place to prevent potential leakage of exam questions – GNECC to WAEC

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has urged the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) to take measures to ensure no question paper leak during this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The 2024 BECE will commence on July 8.

In a press release from GNECC on Friday, June 21, it said WAEC must put stringent measures in place to curtail leakage of exam questions as was experienced last year.

“..we also appeal to WAEC to ensure that they have put in place stringent measures to prevent yet another potential leakage of exam questions as it happened last year,” part of the GNECC press release said.

Meanwhile, GNECC has charged government to pay the debt owed WAEC as a matter of urgency for the Council to be function properly.

Records from WAEC indicate that government owes the council an amount of GH₵698,500 being the outstanding balance needed for the 2023 BECE exams

For the 2024 examination, only 2.28 million Ghana cedis have been disbursed out of the ₵95,837,306 needed to facilitate the examination.

“GNECC strongly urges the government to take immediate action to address this funding shortfall. We call on the Ministry of Education, The Ghana Education Service and other relevant authorities to prioritize the release of all necessary funds to WAEC, before the close of next week to ensure that the BECE can proceed as planned,” the coalition said in its release.

It continued, “GNECC remains committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of Ghanaian students. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and engage with all relevant parties to seek a resolution that prioritizes the educational needs of our children.”