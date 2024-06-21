ModernGhana logo
Implement sustainable funding mechanism to prevent continuous indebtedness to WAEC – GNECC urges gov’t

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei AdutwumEducation Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum
The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has admonished government to ensure it implements a sustaining funding mechanism to address its indebtedness to the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

Ahead of this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), it has come to light that government owes WAEC an amount of GH₵698,500.

For the 2024 examination, only GHS2.28 million has been disbursed out of the GHS95,837,306 needed to facilitate the examination.

In a press release from GNECC on Friday, June 21, it urged government to quickly release funds to WAEC for the council to prepare for this year’s exams.

It also called on government to “implement a Sustainable Funding Mechanism to prevent a recurrence of such situations.”

While the matter is being addressed, GNECC has also appealed to WAEC to ensure that it put in place stringent measures to prevent yet another potential leakage of exam questions as it happened last year.

“GNECC remains committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of Ghanaian students. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and engage with all relevant parties to seek a resolution that prioritizes the educational needs of our children,” parts of the release said.

The 2024 BECE will commence on July 8.

