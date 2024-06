School feeding caterers in the Ashanti Region have threatened to demonstrate against government over unpaid arrears.

The frustrated caterers told the media that they have not been paid for three terms.

Despite being members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), they expressed their dissatisfaction with the treatment they have received from the current administration.

The caterers warned that they would take to the streets in protest if their arrears are not paid promptly.

-Classfmonline