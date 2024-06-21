Bribery & corruption: It seems no one is beyond the temptation, not even the men of God

LISTEN

One senior citizen said to me recently. He said, _" *mansa, Akufo Addo, and Bawumia have succeeded in turning otherwise decent people into greedy so so and so"*_ . If Asofuor who should know there's too much state thievery in the land. If they will readily accept 400 cedis from the head of government, without much hesitation to ponder on where the money had come from. This is where we are at, as the Americans would say. Read on.

In this line of business I've subjected myself to, I make sure I'm always current with prevailing ecents. I don't just pay attention to happenings in the Flagstaff House or in the White House, or indeed my focus is not just currents flowing from Number 10 Downing Street or from within the red walls of the Kremln. I try to keep abreast with everything and anything, but on a few occasions, some issues do overrun or escape my attention.

One of such issues that may have eluded my eagle-eyed focus is Bawumia's encounter with pastors. I refer to a video circulating on _unsocial media_ platforms in which a pastor did ask Dr. Doctor Bawumia, what measures he and his other brigade commanders were putting in place to mitigate this harsh living situation in Ghana. That encounter, that video has just come to my attention. So after all, mansa musa too be person. E no be everything I fit know quickly.

So, at a meeting with God's representatives on earth, pastors. One of them asked Bawumia a question that many cowards in the land have conveniently avoided. Those cowards include greedy chiefs and corrupt/corrupted media personnel, i.e., journalists. To say journalists in particular and the media in general have of late been disappointing is a massive understatement.

The question was a simple one indeed. All the pastor was asking about was what Bawumia and his lieutenants are doing to mitigate the current hash conditions under which Ghanaians are living. Bawumia, in answering, started by saying that falling living standards in Ghana can be likened to situations in Canada, in America, in Yemen, and indeed in Alaska. What Bawumia didn't do was to align Ghana's predicament with countries surrounding Ghana, which he was doing at a regular frequency in 2016 and prior.

This simply implies that *Bawumia is good at dancing in front of school kids and asking for the steering wheel like a toddler.* Bawumia has proven that he knows not much of what really is going on around his ears, let alone what's happening behind his back. The recent prompting and reminder from a girl nursing student attest to or justifies my accession in this regard.

The pastors looked bemused and disappointed with Dr. Bawumia's answer. Bawumia's response did not bring satisfaction to those present, but we have belatedly been made aware that they got something nonetheless. We are being informed by one Pastor Agyekum that each *Ofoso* , oh, sorry, *Osofo* at the meeting received fresh 400 cedi notes in their *clean,* *righteous* *hands. *Amen!* . The clergymen, for their troubles(travels), got their attendance fees, free bonto!. This situation is worrisome to many decent people, as one old guard told me recently. He said, _*"mansa, Akufo Addo, and Bawumia have succeeded in turning decent people into greedy so so, and so"*_ I'm sure you get the drift.

*The truth of the matter is that this Akufo Addo/Bawumia regime has completely destroyed the hitherto fragile moral compass of society and their filthy rich npp associates want Bawumia as president, not in anticipation of a differential alternative to the current situation or to current style of governance. They just want continuation of the status quo, notwithstanding the possibility of a crash and burn situation that awaits Ghanaians should that continuation come about.*

They don't care. All they want is to safeguard their interests and to avoid any exposure or detection of their corrupt activities while in government. And for that, fellow Ghanaians will and should have something to say. Many many Ghanaians even including those who previously helped to bring these governing misfits to power if not publicly, acknowledge in their private environments that what we are getting from Akufo Addo/Bawumia regime is a complete short change to what is expected.

Many npp supporters and sympathisers will tell you quietly into your ears that this is not what good governance is about. In this regard, and as many decerning Ghanaians have already acknowledged, the prerequisite solution to this situation is a massive vote against npp in every shape or form and of any construct, this time around. This is not too much to ask, is it?