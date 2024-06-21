View poverty through multidimensional lens - Deputy Local Govt Minister urges MMDAs

The Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to ensuring that Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) utilise the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) reports to inform policy and design effective interventions.

He said this at the launch of Ghana Maiden District-Level Poverty Measures on Wednesday in Accra to mark a significant milestone in Ghana's efforts to address poverty through a multidimensional perspective.

According to Mr Assafuah, the MPI reports would support the Medium-Term National Development Policy Framework (MTNDPF) 2022-2025 and the monitoring of several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at reducing poverty and inequality.

“The reports will also aid in tracking progress towards several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including ending poverty, ensuring healthy lives, providing quality education, reducing inequality and making cities inclusive and sustainable,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of viewing poverty through a multidimensional lens rather than solely through income levels.

He said the MPI would foster increased interest and dialogue on aligning microdata, statistics, and policy to more effectively combat poverty.

The minister noted that while Ghana made significant strides in poverty reduction, recent global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic have reversed some of these gains.

He stressed the need for coordinated, multi-sectoral approaches to address the complex and interconnected drivers of poverty.

Mr Assafuah disclosed that the latest data indicates a positive economic recovery with GDP growth and reduced inflation rates.

He lauded the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) for its dedication to producing the MPI reports, which are crucial for evidence-based planning and implementation at local levels.

“The reports will assist in targeting beneficiaries for various programmes and projects, and provide baseline data to monitor local development progress,” he added.

He urged MMDAs to leverage these reports to guide their developmental strategies.

He called on stakeholders to collaborate in this mission to alleviate poverty and improve food security for vulnerable households.