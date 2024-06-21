ISD is central to disseminating govt activities - Ag. Director

The Information Services Department (ISD), a key implementing arm under the Ministry of Information, has been serving the nation for 85 years.

Established during World War II in 1939, it played a crucial role as a secretariat for PR and communication from the war front

Over the years, the Department has undergone significant evolution to meet the challenges posed by technological advancements and the proliferation of information.

The Acting Director of the Department, Dr Winnifred Nafisah Mahama, said this when she paid a courtesy call on the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ghana, Mr Park Kyongsig, in Accra on Wednesday.

The purpose of the visit was to apprise the Ambassador of ISD's transformation agenda, aimed at enhancing its operations and adapting to modern information dissemination techniques.

She stated that the Department is a key player in disseminating government programmes, policies and activities to the public, while also gathering feedback from citizens.

Dr Mahama mentioned the various sections in the department, including the research division, media monitoring unit, public education coordinating division, and access to Information Division, among others.

According to her, collaboration with other government institutions is essential to enhance public education and sensitisation efforts and the implementation of the Right to Information law, enacted in 2019.

She also underscored the importance of digitalising ISD's systems to preserve archival materials for researchers and academics.

“The Department's ongoing retooling and transformation programmes aim to modernise its operations to effectively tackle contemporary information challenges. However, digitalisation remains a pressing need to preserve archival data to enhance efficiency,” she said.

On his part, Ambassador Park Kyongsig commended Ghana for its commitment to democracy.

He also praised Ghana's Right to Information law, noting its role in preventing corruption and promoting transparency.

The Ambassador expressed willingness to explore avenues for collaboration with the Department acknowledging the importance of capacity building in information dissemination.