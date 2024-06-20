ModernGhana logo
Samira Bawumia's fashion sense driving growth in tourism industry - GTA CEO

The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyemang, has revealed that Second Lady Samira Bawumia's impeccable fashion sense is significantly boosting the tourism industry.

Speaking at the West Africa Music and Arts Festival, Akwasi Agyemang highlighted how Bawumia's style is drawing global attention to Ghana, enhancing its reputation as a fashionable and appealing destination.

During the event, Agyemang noted the positive impact of the recent "Wear Ghana" festival, which was launched at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park. The festival saw participation from the Traditional Dressmakers Association and the Hairdressers Association, who collectively honored the Second Lady with a citation.

They attributed a noticeable growth in their businesses to her influence since she assumed her role.

"The various associations said when customers come to them, they say they want the 'Samira Bawumia style,'" Akwasi Agyemang explained. "This is a clear testimony that her fashion sense has helped their businesses a lot."

The citation from the associations highlighted how Samira Bawumia's fashion choices have become a trendsetter, inspiring both local and international visitors to explore Ghanaian fashion and culture. This, in turn, has stimulated interest in local designers, tailors, and hairdressers, contributing to the growth of these sectors.

With such endorsements, the GTA is optimistic about the future of Ghanaian tourism, confident that the country's rich cultural heritage, bolstered by influential figures like Samira Bawumia, will continue to attract visitors from around the world.

Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

